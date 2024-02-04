OK Magazine
Britney Spears Crops Out Mom Lynne in Throwback Photo With Sister Jamie Lynn Amid Family Feud

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA/@britneyspears/Instagram
By:

Feb. 4 2024, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

Was Britney Spears sending a message?

On Saturday, February 3, the pop star posted a silly photo of her and younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears from 2002.

jamie lynn spears
Source: MEGA

Lynne Spears and Britney Spears have has a rocky relationship due to her 13 year conservatorship.

Despite appearing to be on speaking terms with her sibling — whom she has had a rocky relationship with due to her 13-year abusive conservatorship — Britney seemingly took a dig at her mother Lynne Spears by cropping her out of the image.

“Throwback!!! I can’t stop laughing 😂😂😂 @jamielynnspears,” the “Toxic” singer wrote alongside the image, which showed the 68-year-old hands in the corner.

The mother-daughter duo have had a strained relationship for years, as the musician blamed her for being complicit in the way she was treated under her conservatorship. However, the pair seemed to bury the hatchet in December 2023, as Lynne and Britney celebrated the 42-year-old’s birthday together.

“They were two peas in a pod,” a source said of the meet up.

brit bodysuit
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears often posts dancing videos on Instagram.

Although they allegedly made amends, Britney’s recently photo editing seems to allude to a rift in their connection.

Another insider revealed, "Her meeting with her mom went OK, but there's still a lot of hurt there, so they haven't quite reconciled."

As OK! previously reported, Lynne is not the only person Britney has been feuding with as of late.

Over the last week, the blonde beauty and her ex Justin Timberlake have publicly taken digs at one another after the *NSYNC member received tons of backlash for the way Britney portrayed him in her memoir, The Woman in Me.

britney mom
Source: @BAIHLYB/INSTAGRAM

Lynne Spears and Britney Spears reunited for her birthday in December 2023.

Britney Spears
The former lovers' back and forth started with Britney expressing remorse for what she said about Justin in her book.

"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too," she penned on Monday, January 29.

However, Justin did not accept Britney’s olive branch, as he mocked the mother-of-two during his Wednesday, January 31, concert.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize.... to absolutely f------ nobody," he said to the crowd, seemingly referencing Britney’s post.

jamie brit
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynne Spears have also had a rocky relationship due to her 13 year conservatorship.

He then went on to play his 2002 hit "Cry Me a River," which is a song that's been tied to the end of his relationship with Britney since its release.

Then on Thursday, February 1, Britney hit back at the 43-year-old with an Instagram post.

Source: OK!

"Someone told me someone was talking s--- about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!" she wrote alongside a picture of a basketball hoop.

The message likely referred to her previous claim, in which she alleged that when she "beat" JT in basketball years ago, "he would cry."

