Britney Spears Has 'Been on a Downward Spiral for a While,' Claims Insider: 'She' Surrounded by Enablers'

"Britney’s been on a downward spiral for a while now," a source claimed. "The disturbing scenario that happened at the Chateau Marmont mirrors what happened in 2008 when she was put under conservatorship. Clearly, things are escalating."

Sixteen years ago, Spears was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold, which led to her father, Jamie Spears, being made conservator of her health and finances. In 2021, the "Toxic" singer was freed from the legal guardianship.