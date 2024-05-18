Britney Spears Has 'Been on a Downward Spiral for a While,' Claims Insider: 'She' Surrounded by Enablers'
People close to Britney Spears are worried about her well-being.
After authorities were called to the Chateau Marmont on Wednesday, May 1, to break up an alleged fight between the pop star, 42, and her new boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz, insiders revealed this wasn't the first hint that Spears was on a chaotic path.
"Britney’s been on a downward spiral for a while now," a source claimed. "The disturbing scenario that happened at the Chateau Marmont mirrors what happened in 2008 when she was put under conservatorship. Clearly, things are escalating."
Sixteen years ago, Spears was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold, which led to her father, Jamie Spears, being made conservator of her health and finances. In 2021, the "Toxic" singer was freed from the legal guardianship.
Per the insider, before the cops were called to the swanky California hotel, Spears and Soliz "had been drinking at the hotel bar to the point where they were cut off from ordering more booze."
“They were loud and intoxicated, and guests were complaining about the noise," the insider alleged. "She was in a celebratory mood. She twisted her ankle doing cartwheels. Someone called the paramedics and it became a big scene."
Loved ones of the chart-topper have worried she may be keeping nefarious people around. "Britney was obviously intoxicated and got hurt. She’s surrounded by enablers who aren’t looking after her either," the source added.
One of those people has been Spears' new man, who has allegedly not positively influenced her. "When Britney likes a guy, his past doesn't come into the equation. She loves bad boys, they give her a thrill," the insider noted of their romance.
To make matters worse, the Crossroads actress has cut off all communication with her family members and refuses to allow anyone to help her. "Britney thinks her family and others are plotting against her," the source said.
"She’s in defense mode and will fight back with everything she’s got. She’s smarter this time around," the insider noted. "And she is determined not to let them take her freedom away."
Spears has also been vocal about her distain for her relatives on social media.
“My family hurt me!!! There has been no justice and probably never will be!!! The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing!!!” she lamented in an April Instagram update.
Star spoke with sources close to Spears.