Britney Spears Gushes Over 'Honest, Humble & Genuine' Husband Sam Asghari After Feuding With Ex Kevin Federline

Lucky in love! Britney Spears is feeling extra grateful these days after her husband publicly came to her defense amid her feud with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

After Federline — who shares two teenage sons with the Princess of Pop — seemingly dissed the mother of his children, Sam Asghari shot back at his wife's ex for exposing alleged cracks in Spears' relationship with sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — and the "Toxic" songstress couldn't happier to have her Prince Charming.