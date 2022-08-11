Kevin Federline Exposes Britney Spears Allegedly Shouting At Sons: 'The Lies Have To Stop'
Showing the receipts. Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline leaked old videos appearing to show the Princess of Pop shouting at their sons.
Federline shared three Instagram videos after the "Toxic" songstress took to the platform Wednesday, August 10, to shade her sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, for their "hateful" conduct.
“I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos,” Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004-2007, wrote alongside the bombshell clips.
Noting that their sons were 11 and 12 at the time the videos were taken, he continued: "This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this."
BRITNEY SPEARS 'TRIED AND TRIED' TO HAVE A RELATIONSHIP WITH DISMISSIVE TEENAGE SONS
In the first clip, the blonde babe is seemingly unaware she is being filmed by one of her sons when she walks into their bedroom, reportedly telling them: "This is my house. If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse … y’all better start respecting me, are we clear?"
“You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth,” the mother-of-two went on, adding, “I am a woman, okay, be nice to me, do you understand?”
The second video, also which appears to have been taken without the singer's knowledge, showed Spears shouting at them as she sat in the passenger seat with her sons behind her.
“Have you lost your f**king mind? Have you lost your f**king mind?" Spears exclaimed, appearing to take aim at Sean after he was inside a store without shoes on.
"I’m shocked as f**k with you and I don’t know what to do," she went on after taking his phone away as a punishment. "And I’m scared of you because you’re weird because you’re going through puberty. And I don’t know what to say. But I do care more than you know."
OK! reported things started to go from bad to worse between Federline and Spears after his bombshell new interview, released earlier this month, where he claimed her nude photos took a toll on their son's relationship with their mom.
KEVIN FEDERLINE WISHES HE COULD GET BRITNEY SPEARS TO 'OPEN HER EYES' AS SHE CONTINUES TO ACT OUT
"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,'" he said in the televised interview. "But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough."
After Federline revealed Sean and Jayden hadn't seen Spears in a "few months," and decided not to go to her wedding, the songstress offered her side of the story. However, Spears' response to Federline's claims seemed to be what led to him releasing the controversial new videos.
Insisting she tried desperately to build a strong bond with her boys, Spears explained in a lengthy message that they never wanted to spend time with her. "Yeah, I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age ... but COME ON, there's being rude then there's being HATEFUL," she continued. "They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!!"
Spears added in the post, which has since been deleted: "I want to shake their shoulders and say wake up I'm here too !!! The teenage age is weird, I don't know what's going on in their heads !!!"