Britney Spears 'Tried And Tried' To Have A Relationship With Dismissive Teenage Sons

The "Toxic" singer noted that the person monitoring her time with her sons told her that they preferred to be in their rooms, leading Spears to silently question the point of their visits.

"I'm like why come visit me if they don't even visit me !!! But I never said that because I have to be kind !!! REMEMBER ... if I speak up as a woman or say something argumentative like I did with a dance move saying no to it, I got sent to that place for 4 months !!!" she added.

"It registers right in the core of my stomach ... it hurts and I want to scream !!!" she continued. "I want to shake their shoulders and say wake up I'm here too !!! The teenage age is weird, I don't know what's going on in their heads !!!"