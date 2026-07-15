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Britney Spears Gushes Over Son Jayden's 'Stunning' Girlfriend in Rare Family Moment After DUI Troubles

Photo of Britney Spears and Jayden James
Source: MEGA; @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears lent her son's girlfriend a hat from her closet.

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July 15 2026, Published 7:29 p.m. ET

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Britney Spears had nothing but nice things to say about her son's girlfriend as she gave fans a rare glimpse into an intimate family moment.

The "Lucky" singer, 44, shared a sweet photo of her son Jayden James and his "stunning" partner in a new Instagram post on Wednesday, July 15.

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Britney Spears Gushed Over Her Son's Girlfriend

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Photo of Britney Spears shares her son Jayden James with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears shares son Jayden James with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"Crazy how life is,,, so many different moments all rolled into to one!" she wrote in the caption. "If this is the game of life, there are no rules!!! I’m absolutely so blessed to be present and have such amazing beautiful friends."

While talking about people she "absolutely adores," the Crossroads actress added, "My son’s girlfriend, I made her wear my red hat!!! She’s stunning."

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Britney Spears' Focus Is on Her Sons

Photo of Britney Spears voluntarily entered rehab on April 12.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears voluntarily entered rehab on April 12.

The singer provided no further context for the post before deleting it about 20 minutes after sharing it.

Spears was reportedly focused on mending her connection with her two sons following her arrest on March 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Apart from Jayden, 19, the "Stronger" singer shares son Sean Preston, 20, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"Recovery has been a difficult journey," sources said at the time. "She's been working on rebuilding her relationship with her sons and is leaning on her support system trying to stay positive."

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Inside Britney Spears' Recovery After Hitting 'Rock Bottom'

Photo of Britney Spears was 'trying to stay positive' in the aftermath of her DUI arrest.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was 'trying to stay positive' in the aftermath of her DUI arrest.

The singer finally agreed to get help and voluntarily checked herself into rehab more than a month after her arrest, TMZ reported at the time.

"She realizes she hit rock bottom," one source told the outlet. "She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge — that she's taking it seriously."

Spears resolved her DUI arrest on May 4 after completing her rehab stay. She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge known as a “wet reckless” in exchange for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol being dismissed.

Britney Spears Was Recently Caught Engaging in Dangerous Behavior

Photo of Britney Spears was reportedly warned that she couldn't dangle herself out of her vehicle's sunroof while it was in motion.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was reportedly warned that she couldn't dangle herself out of her vehicle's sunroof while it was in motion.

More recently, the "Sometimes" singer was photographed on July 10 with her upper half dangerously hanging out of the sunroof of her Mercedes G-Wagon as she was driven along Los Angeles' Freeway 101.

Local authorities reportedly reached out to the Spears following the incident to send "a very clear message that behavior like that can't happen again."

"This wasn’t just a courtesy call," a source told Rob Shuters Substack page on July 12. "Given Britney’s recent legal issues, authorities felt they had to reach out."

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