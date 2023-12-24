OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Admits She Goes to the Gym 'Twice a Day' But She's 'Not Losing the Weight I Want' as She Flaunts Svelte Physique: Watch

britney spears flaunts physique gym
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
By:

Dec. 24 2023, Published 10:14 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Britney Spears shared some insight into her workout routine while showing off her svelte figure via Instagram. However, she admitted she isn't too happy with the results at the moment.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears flaunts physique gym
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears also showed off a pink dress to followers.

"Was inspired this morning at the gym … I go twice a day but not really losing the weight I want because I’m hungrier when I work harder … A little boy, maybe 6, popped on the treadmill with his dad on the other side of me … Their conversation was, 🌹🌹 'dad how long have you been running for ??' '18 minutes,' he said … The baby ran with his hands over his right shoulder. I guess that is his heart … then he did it … he went so fast and then he acted as if he was 39 years old … 'I hope you have a nice day mom' … 'bye dad,' he said … I’m like WTF WTF WTF … he went to my security and pounded it … he is a troublemaker at 6 🤔🤔🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️😂😂 ok maybe not a troublemaker but hopefully he will become a lawyer 😒😒😒😒🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️," the pop star, 42, captioned a video of herself in a white long-sleeve top and matching pants on Saturday, December 23.

Article continues below advertisement

The "Toxic" songstress seems to be busy, as she uploaded a slew of videos on social media — a few of her riding on a horse and another where she showed off her pink dress in a kitchen.

"Looks like an ex’s dad 😏🌹😉👍," the blonde beauty, who sported a polka dot bikini top, a straw hat and pink shorts, uploaded a video of herself enjoying a beach ride with the animal.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears flaunts physique gym
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop star admitted she goes to the gym 'twice a day.'

In another clip, she gave fans a glimpse at her bikini body, writing, "I found a wall !!!! 🌹🌹I saw the wall in Israel 🇮🇱 too 6 years ago… A lot of people were doing prayers facing the wall when I went. I believe it’s prayers to release people from suffering and sickness… I prayed at a light yellow stone that had risen out from the ground ☀️☀️."

Article continues below advertisement
MORE ON:
Britney Spears

The singer is not the only talking about her fitness regimen, as her ex-husband Sam Asghari also revealed his new physique — but denied he used Ozempic to achieve his look.

"Sometimes when you are in a situation that you don’t get to necessarily focus on yourself, it could be challenging for you to notice [your physique changes] but everybody else does," he said in a recent interview.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears flaunts physique gym
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop star shared a few videos to Instagram to show off her experience.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

britney spears flaunts physique gym
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears was spotted riding a horse recently.

"Being by yourself and alone is a really good opportunity to focus on yourself," he continued, revealing the changes he's been making for himself is not about getting a "revenge body," but it's more of a "self-love sort of thing."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.