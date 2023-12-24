Britney Spears Admits She Goes to the Gym 'Twice a Day' But She's 'Not Losing the Weight I Want' as She Flaunts Svelte Physique: Watch
Britney Spears shared some insight into her workout routine while showing off her svelte figure via Instagram. However, she admitted she isn't too happy with the results at the moment.
"Was inspired this morning at the gym … I go twice a day but not really losing the weight I want because I’m hungrier when I work harder … A little boy, maybe 6, popped on the treadmill with his dad on the other side of me … Their conversation was, 🌹🌹 'dad how long have you been running for ??' '18 minutes,' he said … The baby ran with his hands over his right shoulder. I guess that is his heart … then he did it … he went so fast and then he acted as if he was 39 years old … 'I hope you have a nice day mom' … 'bye dad,' he said … I’m like WTF WTF WTF … he went to my security and pounded it … he is a troublemaker at 6 🤔🤔🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️😂😂 ok maybe not a troublemaker but hopefully he will become a lawyer 😒😒😒😒🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️," the pop star, 42, captioned a video of herself in a white long-sleeve top and matching pants on Saturday, December 23.
The "Toxic" songstress seems to be busy, as she uploaded a slew of videos on social media — a few of her riding on a horse and another where she showed off her pink dress in a kitchen.
"Looks like an ex’s dad 😏🌹😉👍," the blonde beauty, who sported a polka dot bikini top, a straw hat and pink shorts, uploaded a video of herself enjoying a beach ride with the animal.
In another clip, she gave fans a glimpse at her bikini body, writing, "I found a wall !!!! 🌹🌹I saw the wall in Israel 🇮🇱 too 6 years ago… A lot of people were doing prayers facing the wall when I went. I believe it’s prayers to release people from suffering and sickness… I prayed at a light yellow stone that had risen out from the ground ☀️☀️."
The singer is not the only talking about her fitness regimen, as her ex-husband Sam Asghari also revealed his new physique — but denied he used Ozempic to achieve his look.
"Sometimes when you are in a situation that you don’t get to necessarily focus on yourself, it could be challenging for you to notice [your physique changes] but everybody else does," he said in a recent interview.
"Being by yourself and alone is a really good opportunity to focus on yourself," he continued, revealing the changes he's been making for himself is not about getting a "revenge body," but it's more of a "self-love sort of thing."