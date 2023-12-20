Sam Asghari Debuts Shocking Weight Loss After Britney Spears Split: 'More Time to Focus on Myself'
Sam Asghari shed some serious weight after his high profile separation from Britney Spears.
The former personal trainer showed off his slimmed figure and ripped abs in photos obtained by a news outlet, admitting he's gone through a "little transformation" over the past five months that involved losing "a good 35 to 40 pounds."
"Sometimes when you are in a situation that you don’t get to necessarily focus on yourself, it could be challenging for you to notice [your physique changes] but everybody else does," he explained before adding he has "more time to focus on myself" amid his divorce from the pop star.
"Being by yourself and alone is a really good opportunity to focus on yourself," he continued, noting his transformation is "not necessarily a revenge body, but a self-love sort of thing."
He confessed sometimes "you get too focused on yourself," but said that nonetheless, "self-love is something everyone should practice."
As for future relationships, Asghari shared he was "focusing on work" at the moment, rather than jumping into a new romance. "I definitely won’t be joining any dating apps any time soon," he quipped. "That’s for sure."
Aside from his weight loss and his acting work, the 29-year-old has been spending a lot of time with his Doberman, Portia, who he got to keep following a pet custody battle with Spears.
Asghari said he would also be interested in adding a new member of the family soon — a puppy!
"In the near future for sure," he told the outlet. "You know, you can’t just fall in love with a puppy and get it. You have to think about if you can provide it with the right attention. Portia and I will spend some time together and when there’s a steady schedule and less work I will definitely look into possibly getting a bunch of other pets as well."
As OK! previously reported, Spears and Asghari said "I Do" at an intimate, star-studded ceremony held her Thousand Oaks home in June 2022. However, after just over one year of marriage, the Black Monday actor filed for divorce from the "Oops, I Did It Again" artist on Wednesday, August 16.
According to a source, the 29-year-old had been mentally "checked out" of their marriage for months prior to their public split.
Asghari spoke with Page Six about his transformation.