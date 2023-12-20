Sam Asghari Debuts Shocking Weight Loss After Britney Spears Split: 'More Time to Focus on Myself'

Aside from his weight loss and his acting work, the 29-year-old has been spending a lot of time with his Doberman, Portia, who he got to keep following a pet custody battle with Spears.

Asghari said he would also be interested in adding a new member of the family soon — a puppy!

"In the near future for sure," he told the outlet. "You know, you can’t just fall in love with a puppy and get it. You have to think about if you can provide it with the right attention. Portia and I will spend some time together and when there’s a steady schedule and less work I will definitely look into possibly getting a bunch of other pets as well."