Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Prenup Leaves Him With No Payout or Spousal Support: Source
Sam Asghari will not be walking away from his marriage to Britney Spears with very much.
According to insiders, the prenuptial agreement signed by both the pop icon and the actor clearly stated that Asghari will not receive a payout in the event of a divorce and will not be allowed to collect spousal support.
However, per the source, there may be a significant reason why Spears may be inclined to give Asghari a parting lump of cash. According to insiders, an "extensive confidentiality clause" in the legal document bans the 29-year-old from speaking about what went on behind the scenes of their relationship.
In the days after the shocking split news was revealed, Asghari's attorney, Neal Hersh, filed documents to ask for spousal support despite the clause in the prenup — which signals he and his legal team are challenging what was set in place, initially citing community and quasi-community property.
If the challenge to the prenuptial agreement goes through, the confidentiality clause is not enforceable — leaving Asghari to be able to spill the "Toxic" singer's biggest secrets. Insiders close to the former couple said that the actor was privy to the dark secrets about Spears, including their alleged physical arguments and her personal struggles.
With Spears fearing that the details she's kept under wraps for years could come to light, she may decide to pay her estranged spouse a sum to keep his mouth shut.
Per sources, Spears and Asghari's attorneys will potentially negotiate to cut him a check for several hundred thousand dollars so he remains silent. The blonde beauty's lawyers will also likely add a confidentiality clause to ensure the hunky star will have to return any money he gets if he violates the NDA. This will also ensure that the case will not become a nasty court trial.
TMZ first reported on Spears and Asghari's prenuptial agreement.