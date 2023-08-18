OK Magazine
Britney Spears Posts Cryptic Message About Needing 'to Get Out' as Divorce From Sam Asghari Explodes

brit
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 18 2023, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

What is Britney Spears hinting at?

On Thursday, August 17, the pop princess uploaded two cryptic posts to Instagram after the bombshell news of her divorce from Sam Asghari broke.

brit
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The first post featured a piece of art that depicted a woman sleeping. The pop princess accompanied the video with the caption, "Sometimes you see more with your eyes closed 🙈!!!"

In her second upload, she shared a photo of a drawing which showed two people, with one whispering into the other's ear. Additionally, one of the figures was holding a vase that held a miniature person, whom they were feeding.

"How do you read this??? It's interesting!!! I see it as a message in a bottle!!! Or a baby who needs to get out!! They whisper the poison like in Alice In Wonderland and they wait to see if they have the cure!!! Wise birds know who they are 🧠🧠🧠!!!" the "Toxic" singer wrote about the image, seemingly alluding to her current efforts to escape her marriage.

brit
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
As OK! previously reported, it was revealed this week that Asghari filed for divorce from the blonde beauty after just 14 months of marriage.

While Spears has yet to publicly address their separation, the personal trainer took to Instagram to reflect on the explosive news.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the 29-year-old wrote on August 17. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

"S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful," he added.

brit
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Asghari's message came after TMZ claimed the couple had a massive fight in which the actor accused Spears of cheating on him, despite a lack of evidence on his claims.

A source recently spilled that after the blowout argument, Asghari has no interest in trying to work things out with his now estranged wife.

Source: OK!

"The feeling was that he thought he could save her," the insider said. "But maybe there is no saving Britney."

"Instead of working with her family to get her help, [they feel that] he abandoned her as soon as things got tough," another source explained of how Spears' inner circle feels towards her ex.

