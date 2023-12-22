Sam Asghari Denies Using Ozempic for Shocking Weight-Loss Transformation
Sam Asghari recently debuted his 40-pound weight loss — and according to the personal trainer, he did it the old-fashioned way.
While walking out of Equinox gym, the Black Monday actor, 29, told a photographer that he didn't use Ozempic or other similar drugs to achieve his toned bod.
Instead, Asghari claimed he was able to get his ripped abs and bulging biceps by making adjustments to his diet and committing to an exercise routine.
As OK! previously reported, the 29-year-old admitted he'd gone through a "little transformation" over the past five months since his high profile split from Britney Spears.
"Sometimes when you are in a situation that you don’t get to necessarily focus on yourself, it could be challenging for you to notice [your physique changes] but everybody else does," he said in a recent interview, noting he's had "more time to focus on myself" lately.
"Being by yourself and alone is a really good opportunity to focus on yourself," he continued, revealing the changes he's been making for himself is not about getting a "revenge body," but it's more of a "self-love sort of thing."
Aside from his body transformation, Asghari also revealed he's "focusing on work" at the moment and not worried about jumping into new relationships.
"I definitely won’t be joining any dating apps any time soon," he said. "That’s for sure."
The actor is also interested in getting a puppy to keep his Doberman, Portia, company when he has more time to devote to a new pet.
"You know, you can’t just fall in love with a puppy and get it. You have to think about if you can provide it with the right attention," he explained. "Portia and I will spend some time together and when there’s a steady schedule and less work I will definitely look into possibly getting a bunch of other pets as well."
Asghari filed for divorce from the "Lucky" singer on Wednesday, August 16, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup.
Sources spilled things had been "very toxic between them for a long time," however, Spears' mother, Lynne, was reportedly "furious" with him for "abandoning her daughter."
"He took a vow to stand by her side through sickness and health — and he knew she was not well [when they married]," the insider said.
