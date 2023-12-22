Sam Asghari Denies Using Ozempic for Shocking Weight-Loss Transformation

"Sometimes when you are in a situation that you don’t get to necessarily focus on yourself, it could be challenging for you to notice [your physique changes] but everybody else does," he said in a recent interview, noting he's had "more time to focus on myself" lately.

"Being by yourself and alone is a really good opportunity to focus on yourself," he continued, revealing the changes he's been making for himself is not about getting a "revenge body," but it's more of a "self-love sort of thing."