Britney Spears' Home Received 14 Police Calls in the Past 2 Years Before Singer’s DUI Arrest

Britney Spears’ run-in with the law dates back to long before her recent DUI arrest. According to a Thursday, March 5, report, 14 calls were made from the pop star’s Thousand Oaks, Calif., home to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department since January 1, 2024. One call from September 2025 was for a well-being check but ultimately got canceled.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears initially raised well-being concerns with erratic dance videos on social media.

Two well-being check calls were made on the same day in November 2024, although one of those was canceled as well. The most recent attempt to contact authorities was made around midnight on October 23, 2025, for a trespassing in progress, although the details of the matter have not been disclosed.

What Do We Know About Britney Spears' Arrest So Far?

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears was reportedly crying throughout the booking process.

Spears was arrested for DUI on Wednesday, March 4, at approximately 9:28 p.m. local time. She also reportedly had an unknown substance in tow, which is currently being tested. According to a report, a dispatch call detailed a "black BMW sedan" swerving "in and out of lanes" and "speeding" in Ventura County. "Can we send all units down towards this area please," one officer ordered, while another added the vehicle in question was a "2026 black BMW convertible." "Talking with the driver. Driver is out of the vehicle," another officer said.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was arrested for a DUI.

The musician was brought to the hospital “immediately” after the incident to have her blood alcohol content measured. The reading was reportedly .06, while the legal limit in California is .08. She was booked at 3:02 a.m. on Thursday morning and released three hours later. An outlet revealed she was “crying a lot” throughout the booking process.

What Did Britney Spears' Manager Think About Her Arrest?

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears' manager called her behavior 'inexcusable.'