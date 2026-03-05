or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
NEWS

Britney Spears' Home Received 14 Police Calls in the Past 2 Years Before Singer’s DUI Arrest

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' home received 14 police calls in the past two years before the singer's DUI arrest.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 5 2026, Updated 6:25 p.m. ET

Britney Spears’ run-in with the law dates back to long before her recent DUI arrest.

According to a Thursday, March 5, report, 14 calls were made from the pop star’s Thousand Oaks, Calif., home to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department since January 1, 2024.

One call from September 2025 was for a well-being check but ultimately got canceled.

Image of Britney Spears initially raised well-being concerns with erratic dance videos on social media.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears initially raised well-being concerns with erratic dance videos on social media.

Two well-being check calls were made on the same day in November 2024, although one of those was canceled as well.

The most recent attempt to contact authorities was made around midnight on October 23, 2025, for a trespassing in progress, although the details of the matter have not been disclosed.

What Do We Know About Britney Spears' Arrest So Far?

Image of Britney Spears was reportedly crying throughout the booking process.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears was reportedly crying throughout the booking process.

Spears was arrested for DUI on Wednesday, March 4, at approximately 9:28 p.m. local time. She also reportedly had an unknown substance in tow, which is currently being tested.

According to a report, a dispatch call detailed a "black BMW sedan" swerving "in and out of lanes" and "speeding" in Ventura County.

"Can we send all units down towards this area please," one officer ordered, while another added the vehicle in question was a "2026 black BMW convertible."

"Talking with the driver. Driver is out of the vehicle," another officer said.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Image of Britney Spears was arrested for a DUI.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was arrested for a DUI.

The musician was brought to the hospital “immediately” after the incident to have her blood alcohol content measured. The reading was reportedly .06, while the legal limit in California is .08.

She was booked at 3:02 a.m. on Thursday morning and released three hours later. An outlet revealed she was “crying a lot” throughout the booking process.

What Did Britney Spears' Manager Think About Her Arrest?

Image of Britney Spears' manager called her behavior 'inexcusable.'
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears' manager called her behavior 'inexcusable.'

Spears’ manager, Cade Hudson, made a strong statement following her arrest.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” he expressed. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

Hudson added that Spears' sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, “are going to be spending time with her” as she starts on her recovery journey.

"[Her] loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being," the manager continued.

