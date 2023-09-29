OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sam Asghari
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari 'Flirty' With Women at VIP Dinner After Divorce Filing: 'He Was on the Prowl'

britney spears sam asghari flirty women vip dinner
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 29 2023, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

It seems Sam Asghari has channeled his inner "Womanizer" after filing for divorce from Britney Spears last month.

On Wednesday, September 27, the pop icon's estranged husband was allegedly "flirty" with multiple women during a VIP dinner hosted the night before the Zodiac Ball in Los Angeles, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears sam asghari flirty women vip dinner
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears in August.

"He seemed flirty," an eyewitness revealed to a news publication of Asghari, who was reportedly "mingling with women" at the fancy event filled with "very wealthy women" that were set to attend Thursday night's evening, which was presented by Balmain and benefited the Children's Oncology Support Fund.

"He was very social, on the prowl," the source spilled, noting the dinner "dominated by female donors" ended up being "a feeding frenzy for the single guy."

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears sam asghari flirty women vip dinner
Source: @samasghari/Instagram

The couple tied the knot in June 2022.

Women from all across the country traveled to California for the prestigious event, which reportedly cost as much as $20,000 per table, with the philanthropists jetting in from New York, Colorado, Rhode Island and neighboring parts of L.A.

The well-off ladies only had kind things to say about Asghari, despite the aspiring actor seemingly breaking Spears' heart.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears sam asghari flirty women vip dinner
Source: @samasghari/Instagram

Though only married for 14 months, the exes were together for six years.

"'He is so great, he is amazing,'" the insider claimed a bunch of women stated throughout the dinner.

However, there was one woman in particular who had no interest even being in the same room as Asghari: Jamie Lynn Spears.

MORE ON:
Sam Asghari
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

According to the confidante, Britney's sister was invited to the elegant dinner but declined after she learned the "Circus" singer's estranged husband confirmed he was attending the event.

The Dancing With the Stars contestant opted out to avoid a "media frenzy," said the source, noting paparazzi "have been stalking Sam’s every move," which even led to Sam's request not to have any photos taken of him during the VIP evening.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears sam asghari flirty women vip dinner
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears caused an uproar of concern after she was dancing around with two 'fake' knives on social media.

As Sam was able to escape the cameras for a lavish meal, Britney's Wednesday night went a bit differently, with police arriving at her door to conduct a welfare check after a video of her dancing with knives caused concerned fans to call the Ventura County Sheriff's Department in fear of both the pop star's well-being and her startled dogs.

After officers spoke to Britney and confirmed she was OK, the "Gimme More" hitmaker took to Instagram informing everyone she was doing just fine and it wasn't necessary to phone the cops because of her risqué dance moves.

"I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by!!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼!" Britney explained in an Instagram caption alongside a new video of her twirling around with a pair of large blades.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Page Six spoke to an eyewitness at the VIP dinner about Sam.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.