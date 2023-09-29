Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari 'Flirty' With Women at VIP Dinner After Divorce Filing: 'He Was on the Prowl'

As Sam was able to escape the cameras for a lavish meal, Britney's Wednesday night went a bit differently, with police arriving at her door to conduct a welfare check after a video of her dancing with knives caused concerned fans to call the Ventura County Sheriff's Department in fear of both the pop star's well-being and her startled dogs.

After officers spoke to Britney and confirmed she was OK, the "Gimme More" hitmaker took to Instagram informing everyone she was doing just fine and it wasn't necessary to phone the cops because of her risqué dance moves.

"I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by!!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼!" Britney explained in an Instagram caption alongside a new video of her twirling around with a pair of large blades.