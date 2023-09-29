Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari 'Flirty' With Women at VIP Dinner After Divorce Filing: 'He Was on the Prowl'
It seems Sam Asghari has channeled his inner "Womanizer" after filing for divorce from Britney Spears last month.
On Wednesday, September 27, the pop icon's estranged husband was allegedly "flirty" with multiple women during a VIP dinner hosted the night before the Zodiac Ball in Los Angeles, Calif.
"He seemed flirty," an eyewitness revealed to a news publication of Asghari, who was reportedly "mingling with women" at the fancy event filled with "very wealthy women" that were set to attend Thursday night's evening, which was presented by Balmain and benefited the Children's Oncology Support Fund.
"He was very social, on the prowl," the source spilled, noting the dinner "dominated by female donors" ended up being "a feeding frenzy for the single guy."
Women from all across the country traveled to California for the prestigious event, which reportedly cost as much as $20,000 per table, with the philanthropists jetting in from New York, Colorado, Rhode Island and neighboring parts of L.A.
The well-off ladies only had kind things to say about Asghari, despite the aspiring actor seemingly breaking Spears' heart.
"'He is so great, he is amazing,'" the insider claimed a bunch of women stated throughout the dinner.
However, there was one woman in particular who had no interest even being in the same room as Asghari: Jamie Lynn Spears.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to the confidante, Britney's sister was invited to the elegant dinner but declined after she learned the "Circus" singer's estranged husband confirmed he was attending the event.
The Dancing With the Stars contestant opted out to avoid a "media frenzy," said the source, noting paparazzi "have been stalking Sam’s every move," which even led to Sam's request not to have any photos taken of him during the VIP evening.
As Sam was able to escape the cameras for a lavish meal, Britney's Wednesday night went a bit differently, with police arriving at her door to conduct a welfare check after a video of her dancing with knives caused concerned fans to call the Ventura County Sheriff's Department in fear of both the pop star's well-being and her startled dogs.
After officers spoke to Britney and confirmed she was OK, the "Gimme More" hitmaker took to Instagram informing everyone she was doing just fine and it wasn't necessary to phone the cops because of her risqué dance moves.
"I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by!!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼!" Britney explained in an Instagram caption alongside a new video of her twirling around with a pair of large blades.
Page Six spoke to an eyewitness at the VIP dinner about Sam.