Bam Margera Gets Britney Spears' Name Tattooed on His Neck After Celebrating 1 Month of Sobriety
Bam Margera will now always have a piece of Britney Spears with him.
On Tuesday, September 26, the reality star payed a visit to First Hand Tattoo Shop in Pennsylvania, where he used the Princess of Pop as his muse for the new ink he got on his neck.
Margera's tattoo featured the phrase "Oops they did it to me too!" in reference to both Spears' hit song "Oops … I Did It Again!," and the celebrities' rehab visits and involuntary psychiatric evaluations throughout their lifetimes.
The fresh piece of ink was done by tattoo artist Nikki Sobeck — who uploaded a video and picture of Margera to Instagram and TikTok.
“Got to tattoo @bam__margera today what a wild ride thanks man for being just genuine and cool!” Sobeck captioned the post.
In the video, Margera appeared to be in cheerful spirits, as he explained to viewers the meaning behind his new tat.
The 44-year-old admitted "he's been through the ringer with the longest Florida shuffle, which means if the interventionist knows you have insurance money they’ll find reasons to keep you there forever," seemingly regarding his placement in a 5150 psychiatric hold back in June, as well as his short-lived admission into Lamar Odom's rehabilitation center.
"So Britney Spears … I’m on your level," Margera continued of the "Toxic" singer's 13-year abusive conservatorship and forced psychiatric hospitalizations.
While both stars have seemed to move forward with their lives after years of mental health struggles, they both similarly have fan bases still concerned with their well-beings.
In the comments section of the tattoo artist’s post, social media users voiced their opinions about Margera's current milestone in his battle with addiction.
"Bam is cool when he’s sober. Hope he stays like that, one person expressed, as another added, "I really hope he's doing well nowadays, he looks a bit better."
As Margera celebrated one month of sobriety with a new tattoo, Spears has been under fire for possibly putting her dogs in danger by alarmingly dancing around with knives.
Spears' dangerous dance moves caused so much of an uproar that police even had to perform a welfare check due to multiple calls expressing fear for both her safety and her pets.
On Wednesday, September 27, two days after the video was posted, officers from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department arrived at Spears' home and eventually determined she was fine after speaking to the pop star.