Britney Spears' Mom Is Substitute Teaching as She Struggles to Pay Her Bills After Bitter Fallout With Pop Star

By:

Sep. 26 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Britney Spears' mother, Lynne, is having a hard time making ends meet following her bitter fallout with the multimillionaire pop star.

The 68-year-old was allegedly left with no choice but to start substitute teaching part-time in an effort to resolve her burdening money problems.

Britney Spears' mom picked up a part-time substitute teaching job in an effort to pay her bills.

"She is struggling to pay her bills," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Lynne, who Britney has bashed on numerous occasions for allowing the "Toxic" singer's father, Jamie, to keep the 41-year-old under a 13-year abusive conservatorship from February 2008 to November 2021.

"She has already substituted for several classes at [a local school],” the insider revealed of Lynn, who resides in Kentwood, La., where Britney and her sister, Jamie Lynn, grew up.

Lynne Spears recently flew to see her daughter Britney for the first time in three years.

The confidante claimed Lynne's financial woes began after her "complicated relationship" with her eldest daughter "seriously impacted" her savings.

This isn't the first time money has been a problem for Lynne.

Britney Spears hasn't been able to forgive her family for putting her under a 13-year abusive conservatorship.

Last year, the A Mother's Gift author attempted to take legal action against Spears, as she insisted the "Circus" singer should pay for her attorneys' fees, claiming Britney owed it to her after she helped expedite the troubled' superstar's dissolution of her traumatic conservatorship.

Lynne requested a payment of more than $660,000 from Britney alongside a list of reasons why the Princess of Pop should be required to hand over the whopping amount of money.

Lynne's lawyers Yasha Bronshteyn and Gladstone N. Jones II alleged the only reason the mom-of-two involved herself in Britney's court battle was because the "Gimme More" vocalist "pleaded with her mother" to help save her from the "incredibly abusive acts of her father," as OK! previously reported.

"Within one month of Lynne Spears becoming formally involved … the personal restrictions on [Britney] began to be removed," Lynne’s legal team alleged, though Britney didn't seem to agree and later told her to "go to h---" while continuing to voice her hatred toward both of her parents for the abuse she faced for more than a decade.

The pop star has frequently slammed her parents for the trauma she endured.

After the bitter feud, Lynne tried to say sorry for her actions, though Britney sternly told her mother to "take your apology and go f--- yourself."

Despite recently seeing her mother for the first time in three years, Britney is still "not on good terms" with her family, an insider previously revealed.

"Her meeting with her mom went OK, but there’s still a lot of hurt there, so they haven’t quite reconciled," the source explained in August after Britney's shocking split from her estranged husband, Sam Asghari.

Source: OK!

Daily Mail spoke to a source about Lynne substitute teaching to pay her bills.

