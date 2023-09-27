Jamie Lynn Spears' Mom Lynne Spears Cheers Her on for 'DWTS' Debut as Sister Britney Spears Goes Down 'Dangerous Spiral'
On Tuesday, September 26, Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, performed on the Season 32 premiere of Dancing With the Stars. Her mom, Lynne Spears, was in the audience to support her as she made her ballroom debut.
The mother of Jamie Lynn and famous pop star Britney Spears was seen cheering on her younger daughter as she busted a move with pro partner Alan Bersten.
“I need to do something that I would normally never do,” Jamie Lynn said during the introductory interview for the show. She shared how she “grew up” dancing and cheerleading, but after a while, she never “wanted to be seen” doing either ever again.
The star confessed she's now “bad at it,” admitting her and Alan’s partnership was “a lot of tough love.”
After their tango to “Don’t Call Me Up (Zac Samuel Remix)” by Mabel, Jamie Lynn and Alan received a 15/30 from judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.
As OK! previously reported, unlike mom Lynne, Britney is not Jamie Lynn’s biggest cheerleader, as the “Toxic” singer’s relationship with her family fell apart due to the 13-year conservatorship they forced upon her.
A source recently revealed Britney’s feelings about her sister going on the popular competition show.
"Britney isn't thrilled about Jamie Lynn doing Dancing with the Stars. She feels like it's bad timing, especially with the current situation she's dealing with in her split with Sam," they said, referring to the blonde beauty’s break-up from husband of 14 months Sam Asghari.
"She feels continuously disappointed by her family, and it definitely stings," the source added. "She doesn't plan to watch Jamie Lynn on the show, and their relationship is strained."
Despite the singer’s recent low point amid her divorce, she apparently is refusing help from friends and family.
"Everyone is on board and poised to help her," an insider explained. "But she’s not accepting it. Britney doesn’t trust them and thinks everyone wants to control her."
One source even claimed that the pop princess has been on a “dangerous spiral” since the end of her marriage.
Most recently, she’s caused concern after posting a video of herself with knives.
"I started playing in the kitchen with knives today 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️!!!" she wrote on Instagram on Monday, September 25. However, she assured fans, "Don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon🙈🙈🙈!!!"
While Britney’s comments are turned off on Instagram, many people took to X, formerly named Twitter, to share their thoughts on the alarming clip.
"She's not well," one person penned, while a second person wondered, "Is she okay?”
A third pleaded: "Someone help this girl. When is enough enough?! She’s clearly a danger to herself."