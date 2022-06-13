Home, Sweet Home! Newly Married Britney Spears & Husband Sam Asghari Move Into New Property Near Kevin Federline
Newlyweds and home owners! To kick off the next chapter of their lives, Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari have purchased an $11.8 million love nest in Calabasas.
A source told TMZ that the home boasts 11,650 sq. feet and is in close proximity to ex-husband Kevin Federline and their sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. "Kevin was surprised that of all the neighborhoods she can afford to move to she chose his," shared the insider. "As long as his peace and tranquility aren't invaded as a result, more power to her."
SECOND GUESSING? SAM ASGAHRI JOKES ABOUT COLD FEET BEFORE BRITNEY SPEARS WEDDING
Apparently, the happy couple has already started moving into the residence, as on Monday, June 13, Spears' white Mercedes-Benz was spotted in the driveway along with multiple moving trucks.
In photos obtained by the outlet, the home seems to have some pretty great features like a large pool equipped with a waterslide. The chart topper and her hunky man will also have a bunch of famous neighbors, as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, as well as Justin and Hailey Bieber, have places around the corner.
According to property records, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman and Todd Bernstein of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage handled the listing and sale.
PRENUP PROBLEMS? BRITNEY SPEARS & FIANCEE SAM ASGHARI HASHING OUT MONEY WOES BEFORE WEDDING, SOURCE SPILLS
The decision to move near her ex could be to make it easier for her boys to come and visit. As OK! previously reported, her sons were not present on her big day, but they did send their best wishes.
"Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward," an insider explained of their absence from the intimate ceremony at her Los Angeles home.
Others who were not in attendance at the romantic June 9 ceremony include her mother Lynn, father Jamie, sister Jamie Lynn and her brother Bryan. The bride has spoken out multiple times about how she was abused by her family, though she didn't include Bryan in her accusations.