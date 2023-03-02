Britney Spears Jokes She Wants To 'Teach A Dance Class' As She Teases Fans With 'Private' Lessons
Britney Spears has a new dream — we think!
The pop sensation took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 1, to tease fans with her next possible career move in the world of entertainment: becoming a dance teacher! However, it seemed as if Spears may have just been trying to get a rise out of her 41.8 million followers instead of making plans to actually take on a new occupation.
"DO YOU GUYS WANT A PRIVATE CLASS 💃🏼 ??? ," the "Toxic" singer penned below a snap of her grooving in a long white dress alongside an anonymous ballet dancer.
"TEACH SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS !!! FOR MORE INFORMATION INCLUDE CODE 1-9CA-49. CLASS INCLUDES MEDITATION LEARNING TO MANIFEST YOUR DREAMS TO YOUR LIKING … STRETCHING TO LEARN THE BODY IS IN FACT LIMITLESS BY OPENING THE MIND… and way more folks !!! I’m obviously kidding 🤷🏼♀️ !!!" she cheekily concluded the post.
Spears appeared to have romance on her mind as well, as she shared a vintage picture of a soldier and a glamorous woman kissing just days after gushing over her beloved husband, Sam Asghari.
“The pics I’ve taken while out with [Sam] I’ve always looked just as tall or taller with him … so this pic was pretty interesting !!!" she said of her longtime beau in an Instagram update. "He’s like two heads bigger than me 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤧 !!! If you swipe you will see what me and my assistant do in rain storms … 80’s nerd music 🎶 !!! Don’t be jealous of my skills 😒😒😒😂😂😂 !!!”
The mom-of-two seems to be leaning on her spouse following much speculation over the chart topper's mental state, rumors she called "extremely disturbing."
"The way the news has always spread lies about me is incredibly heartbreaking !!!" she lamented last month about the gossip. "It’s almost embarrassing commenting on this because of how completely outrageous what’s being said is !!! It’s my right to protect myself from the cruelty of the outside world !!!"