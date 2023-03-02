Britney Spears Takes $2 Million Loss From Selling Home Located Near Her Estranged Sons

Britney Spears isn't stressing it. The same day the singer offloaded her Calabasas, Calif., property at a $1.7 million loss, she was on Instagram nonchalantly modeling a short and sequined frock.

"Pics of my favorite green dress 📸🍀 !!!!" she captioned a set of photos on Tuesday, February 28, with some of the snaps picturing her adding a white fur shawl to the piece.