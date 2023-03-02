Britney Spears Takes $2 Million Loss From Selling Home Located Near Her Estranged Sons
Britney Spears isn't stressing it. The same day the singer offloaded her Calabasas, Calif., property at a $1.7 million loss, she was on Instagram nonchalantly modeling a short and sequined frock.
"Pics of my favorite green dress 📸🍀 !!!!" she captioned a set of photos on Tuesday, February 28, with some of the snaps picturing her adding a white fur shawl to the piece.
The superstar, 41, likely took the photos in her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home, where she's been bunking after she and husband Sam Asghari bought a house in Calabasas, Calif., in June 2022 for $11.8 million. However, shortly after the purchase, they put it back on the market for $12 million.
A new report claimed they just sold the abode — which is located in the same neighborhood as her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their two sons — for around just $10.1 million. It's believed the "Toxic" crooner felt the new pad wasn't private enough, so she decided against fully moving in.
The sale comes amid reports she's mentally unfit and abusing pills like Adderall, while an anonymous source even told one outlet she's on the verge of experiencing another break down.
"This is 2008 all over again," the insider insisted. "There is serious fear she is either going to die or kill someone."
Spears blasted the claims, writing on social media, "The way the news has always spread lies about me is incredibly heartbreaking! I have transformed my whole life with the elimination of my conservatorship and I deserve respect !!!"
She admitted the frustrations were taking a serious toll on her, noting she may "stop posting on Instagram" because "even though I enjoy doing it," the content she shares always sparks more rumors.
"I’m honestly not surprised at all … Again doing the best I can," emphasized the pop star. "No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023."