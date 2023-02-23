Iggy Azalea Recalls Britney Spears Being 'So Limited' With Her Time Under Conservatorship: 'She's More Creative Than People Give Her Credit For'

"Yes, I have been in touch. We talk on Instagram sometimes, so she will message me and I will message her back. And of course, my collaboration with her is one of my favorite collaborations, and I feel like we've spoken about this before — I've spoken about this before. I just feel like there was so much we wanted to do with it that we never got to like do all we wanted to do," the rapper, 32, said on the February 22 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

When Andy Cohen asked her what she meant by that, she replied, "Just be out more. She was so limited, obviously, and now that she has the ability to do it her way 100 percent, I love Britney and she's so much more creative than what people give her credit for me. What she did with Elton [John] was amazing, and I would love to be part of anything, especially when it's 100 percent her won ideas."