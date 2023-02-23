Iggy Azalea Recalls Britney Spears Being 'So Limited' With Her Time Under Conservatorship: 'She's More Creative Than People Give Her Credit For'
Iggy Azalea revealed she and Britney Spears are in communication — years after the duo released their hit song "Pretty Girls" in 2015.
"Yes, I have been in touch. We talk on Instagram sometimes, so she will message me and I will message her back. And of course, my collaboration with her is one of my favorite collaborations, and I feel like we've spoken about this before — I've spoken about this before. I just feel like there was so much we wanted to do with it that we never got to like do all we wanted to do," the rapper, 32, said on the February 22 episode of Watch What Happens Live.
When Andy Cohen asked her what she meant by that, she replied, "Just be out more. She was so limited, obviously, and now that she has the ability to do it her way 100 percent, I love Britney and she's so much more creative than what people give her credit for me. What she did with Elton [John] was amazing, and I would love to be part of anything, especially when it's 100 percent her won ideas."
The blonde babe previously spoke out about the pop star's conservatorship, which she was put under in 2008 after she had a mental breakdown.
In 2021, she was finally freed from it — something Azalea spoke about at the time.
“It’s basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal.” The “Black Widow” singer said. “Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health.”
As OK! previously reported, Spears, who has been making waves for her erratic behavior, recently demanded that her fans stay put if she decides to deactivate her Instagram — something she's known to do.
"So guys, I just want you to know if I shut down my Instagram do not call the cops," she said on February 21, just one month after law enforcement officials arrived her home for a welfare check.