Britney Spears' Hubby Sam Asghari Defends Her Risqué Photos After Kevin Federline Claims The Snaps Embarrass Their Sons

Sticking up for his bride! Last week, Kevin Federline insisted his and Britney Spears' two sons chose to distance themselves from their mother due to her scantily clad Instagram photos — but her new husband Sam Asghari quickly shot back at his words.

"Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mother's choices and positive body image they wouldn’t be the 1st teenagers embarrassed of their parents," noted the personal trainer. "The mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager."