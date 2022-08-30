Fun In The Sun! Britney Spears Enjoys 'Topless' Pool Day After Returning To Music
I Wanna Go … to the pool!
Hours after dropping “Hold Me Closer,” her new duet with music legend Elton John, pop princess Britney Spears celebrated her long-awaited return to music with an allegedly scantily-clad day in the sun!
On Friday, August 26, Spears was spotted spending a day by the pool with her new husband, Sam Asghari, at Los Angeles’ Sunset Tower hotel, where the “... Baby One More Time” hitmaker apparently enjoyed the sunshine sans a swimsuit top, according to a witness.
“Britney was in the pool topless, frolicking with her husband,” an unnamed source spilled of the steamy sighting. “They were raucous and didn’t care.”
While the insider described the sighting as “literally the [most surreal] thing that’s ever happened living in LA, ever,” recalling that Spears allegedly, “gets out of the pool, throws a towel over her boobs and lays out with the husband,” it seems not everyone agreed about the star’s poolside attire — or lack thereof.
While one insider commented on her barely-there pool ensemble, several sources said Spears was, in fact, covered up during her staycation. Nevertheless, it seems the star still managed to shock hotel patrons — regardless of he attire.
According to another anonymous insider, “guests’ jaws were dropping” during Spears’ time at the L.A. hotspot, as the star was reportedly “running around the hotel” including the lobby, where she was “shooting videos in her robe.”
Spears’ eye-catching outing comes shortly after the release of her new collaboration with John — the first song she’s released since the termination of her roughly 13-year-long conservatorship last November — a milestone she celebrated with a steamy social media post.
“Hello Sir Elton John. We are, like, number one in 40 countries,” the star said in a since-removed video. “Holy s**t! I’m in the tub right now and I’m about to go have the best day ever, and I hope you’re well!”
