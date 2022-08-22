Britney Spears Posts Video From The Dance Studio To Show Off Booty & Sexy Moves

Rehearsal time? Though Britney Spears hasn't performed on stage in a few years, she clearly still has a passion for dancing, and in her latest social media video, she took her moves to the studio!

In the clip, the singer wore black stiletto heels and a red thong style bodysuit that features cutouts on the front and back. She clarified in the caption that she posted a similar video before, but this one has the correct music playing in the background, "Feel It Still" by Portugal. The Man.