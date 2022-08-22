Britney Spears Posts Video From The Dance Studio To Show Off Booty & Sexy Moves
Rehearsal time? Though Britney Spears hasn't performed on stage in a few years, she clearly still has a passion for dancing, and in her latest social media video, she took her moves to the studio!
In the clip, the singer wore black stiletto heels and a red thong style bodysuit that features cutouts on the front and back. She clarified in the caption that she posted a similar video before, but this one has the correct music playing in the background, "Feel It Still" by Portugal. The Man.
"The video I posted before was not the actual live music I was dancing to so if you think it was [kooky], that’s why 🤪 !!!" the 40-year-old pop star explained. "This is the original one 😉😉 !!!"
Her moves received the seal of approval from pal Paris Hilton, who quipped in the comments, "That’s Hot😍🔥🔥," while one fan declared, "She's Back."
Though Spears' fans and friends love seeing the mom-of-two be herself, ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44, claimed her sexy moves and nearly naked social media photos are what's caused their sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, to keep their distance.
The former backup dancer stated in a recent interview that the kids haven't seen her in "a few months," and they were the ones who decided to skip her June wedding.
"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,' but that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough," stated Federline. "I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."
BRITNEY SPEARS INSISTS HER FAMILY 'NEVER PROTECTED' OR DEFENDER HER FROM HARM
The Crossroads actress was quick to hit back at his words.
"It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram," she shared. "I gave them every thing," she continued. "Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!"