Britney Spears Nearly Exposes Her Assets as She Flaunts Her Figure in Sheer Bodysuit: Watch
Aug. 5 2026, Published 5:19 p.m. ET
Britney Spears left little to the imagination as she slipped into a sultry, curve-hugging bodysuit.
The "Toxic" singer, 44, rocked a hot pink floral one-piece with sheer cutouts that amped the racy design in a video posted via Instagram on Wednesday, August 5.
Britney Spears Posed in Body-Hugging Lingerie
Spear recorded herself in the mirror as she showed off the lingerie, pairing the piece with black knee-high boots. The Crossroads actress used a diamond emoji to cheekily cover the outfit's sheer crotch panel.
Giving no other context, she captioned the post, "💅🌟💅."
Britney Spears Recently Went Topless While Horseback Riding
Spears has always been confident in showing off her body, most recently going topless while horseback riding through the desert.
In a video posted on July 30, the "Circus" artist struck several poses while riding a horse.
"🗡️🕊️🗡️," she captioned the upload, setting the vibe by featuring Sting's "Fields of Gold" playing in the background.
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Inside Britney Spears' Recent Brush With the Law
Spears has made headlines in recent months for a string of public incidents and eyebrow-raising social media posts. Earlier this year, the "Gimme More" artist was arrested on March 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Weeks after the arrest, Spears agreed to seek professional help and voluntarily checked herself into rehab after "realizing she hit rock bottom," per TMZ.
"She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge — that she's taking it seriously," an insider told the outlet at the time.
On May 4, Spears pleaded guilty to a lesser charge known as a “wet reckless” in exchange for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol being dismissed. The deal included her agreeing to attend therapy sessions, among other requirements.
Britney Spears Wants to Reveal 'What Really Happened' During Her Arrest
More recently, the "Stronger" singer teased that she wanted to clarify "what really happened" during her DUI arrest in a now-deleted caption written on July 30.
"Lately, I’ve felt extremely protected. Probably bc of past trauma," she wrote alongside a video of herself dancing in a blue dress. "The accident of me getting arrested was probably the scariest and hardest experience of my life."
She continued, "Maybe I can tell you what really happened one day in a VOLUME 2 book. I’m an extremely strong woman, and what happened, let’s just say again, NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS!"
Spears reflected on the changes she's undergone since her DUI arrest and even gave a rare shoutout to her mother, Lynne Spears.
"I feel like a huge spiritual shift in my body and my room alone," she wrote. "I literally feel my ancestors and angels have been with me ever since then. And MOM, I’M SO HAPPY TO BE ALIVE!!! I’m so god d--- happy I have a little message for you!!!"