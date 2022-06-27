Britney Spears' Imprisoned Ex Jason Alexander Denied Release On Bond, Her Bodyguard Shares Scary Details From Wedding Trespassing

Britney Spears' ex-boyfriend Jason Alexander isn't getting off easy after trying to crash her and Sam Asghari's nuptials.

On June 9, Alexander stormed the singer's property, which is where the wedding was held, and was then thrown behind bars on counts of stalking, trespassing, vandalism and battery. And at a preliminary hearing on Monday, June 27, a judge ruled he would stay in jail instead of being allowed to be released on a $100,000 bond.