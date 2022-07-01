Too Late To Apologize!Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Pens Bizarre Apology Note To Lynne Spears
Britney Spears' estranged ex-husband, Jason Alexander, seemingly penned a strange apology note to Lynne Spears not long before he was tossed in jail for trespassing on his pop star ex's property on the day of her wedding.
The handwritten letter, exclusively obtained by Radar, frequently referenced Bible verses and detailed Jason's profuse apologies to the singer's mother for breaking past non-disclosure agreements. Although it wasn't dated, an insider spilled Jason brought it to Lynne's home personally.
"Mrs. Lynne, I've got God back in my life and I felt God lead me to write to you, and I want to make things right with the past. My heart has been touched with God's truth and I am on a new journey now," the letter read. "You know that we both have been through hell and back, so this isn't me reaching out to bring pain or hate. This is me starting fresh with every part of my life and you are part of that."
"I'm sorry for breaking the NDAs and having unforgiveness towards the past with Britney and our past relationship," he continued, before going on to quote Proverbs 16:25. "'There's a way that appears to be right, but in the end, it leads to death' — I'm done with anything that isn't Godly and I mean to live in freedom. This is freedom to write this to you and just know that I respect your family, privacy and I pray healing and peace for you."
"'Peace I leave with you ; my peace I give you," the letter went on, citing another passage from the Bible. "I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.' John 14:27."
Jason is currently still in police custody.
As OK! previously reported, Jason was arrested on Thursday, June 9, shortly after livestreaming his attempts to crash the "Toxic" artist and Sam Asghari's nuptials. Authorities later confirmed he was booked on "two counts of misdemeanor battery, one count of misdemeanor vandalism and one count of misdemeanor trespassing, in addition to the out of county warrant."
Following the unsettling incident, Britney was awarded a three-year restraining order and Jason was ordered to have no contact with the Princess of Pop.