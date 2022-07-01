"I'm sorry for breaking the NDAs and having unforgiveness towards the past with Britney and our past relationship," he continued, before going on to quote Proverbs 16:25. "'There's a way that appears to be right, but in the end, it leads to death' — I'm done with anything that isn't Godly and I mean to live in freedom. This is freedom to write this to you and just know that I respect your family, privacy and I pray healing and peace for you."

"'Peace I leave with you ; my peace I give you," the letter went on, citing another passage from the Bible. "I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.' John 14:27."

Jason is currently still in police custody.