Columbus Short Weighs In On Ex Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Nuptials

Noting she finally "found her happy," Short told the TMZ reporter, "To find your happy is important," before teasing that his own love life could use a little more of what Spears and Asghari have. "I'm trying to find my happy right now."

FIRST PHOTOS OF BRITNEY SPEARS & HUSBAND SAM ASGHARI'S WEDDING DAY REVEALED

"She found her happy. Leave her alone. Let her get her happy on. She deserves it," he emphasized of Spears, as she's been working for decades and fought extremely hard to end her near-14-year-long conservatorship. "She entertained us for years. She gave us record after record, videos after videos, tour after tour. Let the girl get her happy on."

When asked if Short had a message for the newlywed, he replied: "I love you B. I miss you, love you. Congratulations."