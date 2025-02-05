Britney Spears Lifts Up Her Pink Dress in Bizarre Video After Saying She 'Misses' Her Place in Mexico
Britney Spears is feeling herself!
The 43-year-old pop icon took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 4, showing off her signature dance moves just days after revealing she longs to return to Mexico.
In the clip, the “Toxic” singer twirled around to Madonna’s “La Isla Bonita,” rocking black heels and flipping her hair back and forth.
At one point, she lifted her pink dress, playfully flicking the fabric as she grooved to the beat and threw in her signature hand gestures.
Just days before, on Saturday, February 1, the blonde beauty shared another dance video — this time in a skimpy white mini-dress — while reminiscing about her time in Mexico.
“I miss this place so much!!! Swap to see me in my oh-so-innocent white dress y’all…” she captioned a post featuring a photo of her hand on a colorful Mexican medallion, followed by a sultry dance clip.
In the video, Spears strutted around what she claimed was her new villa, which she said she moved into in December 2024. Dressed in an off-the-shoulder white dress, she leaned into the camera, pairing the look with a black choker and knee-high boots.
From her recent posts, it’s clear Spears had a blast in Mexico — especially since she spent the holidays reconnecting with her youngest son, Jayden James Federline, after years of estrangement.
- Britney Spears Shows Off New Risqué Outfits After Claiming She 'Moved to Mexico': Photos
- Britney Spears Says She 'Misses' Her Place in Mexico as She Puts Her Curves on Display in 'Innocent' White Dress: Watch
- Britney Spears Strips Down to Black Lacy Bra and Matching Undies After Reuniting With Her Son Jayden, 18: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Following their December reunion, a source revealed her eldest son, Sean Preston Federline, has also promised to visit soon.
"Britney is on cloud nine right now," an insider told Life & Style. "For years, Christmas has been a sad reminder of her strained relationship with her kids, so being able to spend it with Jayden was a huge relief."
While she would have loved to have Sean there, the source said they video chatted, and he assured her he’d visit soon. "She’s taking that as a win," they added.
Sean opted to stay in Hawaii with his dad, Kevin Federline, and stepmom, Victoria Prince.
As for speculation that her kids only want to reconnect for financial reasons, the source quickly shut that down.
"Anyone saying he’s doing this because he’s after her money can go jump in the lake as far as she’s concerned," the insider declared. "She's already made it clear to both her boys they can literally have anything they want, so they don’t need to manipulate her to get anything, she loves sharing her wealth with them."
Britney lost precious years with her sons due to her 13-year conservatorship, which kept her under her father Jamie Spears' control from 2008 to 2021.
Now, she’s making up for lost time — and from the looks of it, she couldn’t be more satisfied.
"It was a dream come true. The only thing that would have made it better is to have Sean there, but she’s not thinking about what she missed out on, her heart is full," the source explained. "This is the happiest anyone has seen her in years, she got her Christmas wish and then some."