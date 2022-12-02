Britney Spears Promises Fans Something 'A Little Different' Posing In A Series Of Nightgowns In Bizarre Social Media Clip
Time to spice it up? Britney Spears is known for showing off her collection of dresses, skirts and more of her favorite fashion ensembles as she sways and twirls to the music in frequent social media videos, but on Wednesday, November 30, the pop star promised her fans something new.
"A little different 😉😉😉 !!!" Spears captioned a clip of her modeling several nightgowns — while seemingly wearing her veil — though the video appeared to be the same one she shared earlier this week.
Some of her followers were less than impressed with her definition of "different." One user wrote in the comments section, "Except not at all different."
Another replied, "This is exactly the same as a few days ago…" with a third adding, "No. Not different. Same dead eyes. Same creepy outfits. Same concern. What is going on?"
The "Baby, One More Time" singer's fans have voiced concerns about her bizarre social media habits for months as Spears continues to share a steady stream of nude snapshots, repetitive dance clips and lengthy rants — causing many of her followers to worry for her health and even wonder if she is running her own social media.
As OK! previously reported, Instagram users were left puzzled when Spears was caught "stealing" one of Kate Hudson's photos of herself and her 4-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, on vacation in Italy and reposting it to her own social media.
"Isn’t it odd that she takes Kate Hudson’s content but doesn’t 'like' any of her actual posts?" one user pondered. "She follows 48 people but has zero interactions with anyone, including her own husband who just posted a wedding pic of them."
"Someone please check on Britney," another replied. "The last 2 pics have a copy right seal. Those picture were grabbed from google. Someone do a welfare check on her."