Britney Spears Renews Fan Concerns After Sharing Wild NSFW Snap To Instagram Proclaiming 'I Like To Suck'

Fans were left confused and concerned yet again after Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a fully nude bathtub photo — censored only with a single flower emoji — as she boldly declared in the caption, "I like to suck 😳😳😳🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!"

"Never professional pics … sucking comes easy for me !!!" she wrote next to the sultry snapshot. "Keep clapping b**** 👏🏻 !!!"