Britney Spears Renews Fan Concerns After Sharing Wild NSFW Snap To Instagram Proclaiming 'I Like To Suck'
Fans were left confused and concerned yet again after Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a fully nude bathtub photo — censored only with a single flower emoji — as she boldly declared in the caption, "I like to suck 😳😳😳🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️ !!!"
"Never professional pics … sucking comes easy for me !!!" she wrote next to the sultry snapshot. "Keep clapping b**** 👏🏻 !!!"
In the surprising, full-body picture, Spears was stretched out completely naked in a nearly empty bathtub. Her blonde hair was pulled back to flow neatly behind her shoulders and her eyes were closed, her hands the only thing covering her breasts.
Fans quickly took to the comments section to express their worries, many of which have been repeated often on her startling posts ever since she was released from her 13-year conservatorship late last year.
"It’s suspect why every photo is still from within her house," one user wrote. "Why isn’t she out and about and finally living a full life?"
Another added, "Just one f***ing question ….whose taking these pictures and telling her it’s ok to post !!!She’s free finally but that doesn’t mean she’s well."
Some followers have continued to question if the "Baby, One More Time" singer is even the one in charge of her own social media, which has primarily been a constant flow of nude pics, dance videos and emoji-filled rants for several months.
"If y’all are accepting this is her and not questioning the powers that be then oh gosh stop this train I wanna get off!" a third commenter replied.
As OK! previously reported, the Grammy Award winner most recently puzzled fans when she joked she was turning 12-years-old on her next birthday.
"I LOVE YOU ALL !!! YELLOW HELLO ??" she captioned a dance video. "Psss ... I hear the new thing to do is to have slumber parties and dance in the kitchen !!! I'm not turning 41 ... I'm turning 12 !!!"