Britney Spears Shows Off Her 'Silk And Beautiful' Nightgown For The 'First Time'
Feeling herself! Britney Spears is loving her nightgown so much that she wanted to show it off to her more-than 41 million Instagram followers.
In the late hours of Monday, November 21, the princess of pop shared a video of herself flaunting her floor-length, silk nightgown. Despite wearing a nightgown – which had lace at the top — she completed the look with what appeared to be black, close-toed heels.
In her signature style, Spears kept her tresses naturally untamed and surrounded her eyes with dark liner. "First time showing me in my nightgown !!! They are all silk and beautiful," she captioned the video along with winky-eye emojis. "Here’s me this morning FEELING MYSELF with my baby 🐶🐕 !!!"
SAM ASGHARI LEAVES BRITNEY SPEARS FANS OUTRAGED AFTER BIZARRE INSTAGRAM LIVE
As Justin Bieber's "Honest" played in the background, the songstress — who reclaimed her social media last year following the termination of her years-long conservatorship — was joined by one of her dogs.
She concluded her post writing, "'Honest' by Justin Bieber 😎😎😎 !!! Psss I had a cup of coffee first of course ☕️!!!"
Spears often shows off some of her favorite looks in what appears to be the front entrance of her and husband Sam Asghari's home, with a living/ family room located right behind her down a step or two.
One day prior, and from the same spot in her house, Spears showed off some of her favorite outfits from her wardrobe ahead of the holiday season. Alongside the clip of Spears strutting her stuff to another Bieber song "Under the Mistletoe," she wrote: "Sorry, it’s my favorite Christmas song ... I did it last year. There are some songs you can’t let go !!!!"
BRITNEY SPEARS RANDOMLY RECOUNTS SEEING KATE HUDSON FOR THE FIRST TIME IN CONFUSING RANT
Aside from taking to Instagram to model the clothing she likely hasn't been able to wear out of the house in the 13 years she was under the conservatorship, the mother-of-two — who shares teenage boys with her estranged ex-husband Kevin Federline — often uses the platform to recount the abuse she endured at the hands of those taking care of her during those tumultuous years, including dad Jamie Spears.
Most recently, Spears sent her dad a "beautiful SPECIAL HAPPY f**k you !!!" while noting how happy she is to not be a part of his "slave treatment program." The 70-year-old was suspended as the conservator of her estate in September 2021, two months before the legal binding was officially terminated.