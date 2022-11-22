Britney Spears Shows Off Her 'Silk And Beautiful' Nightgown For The 'First Time'

One day prior, and from the same spot in her house, Spears showed off some of her favorite outfits from her wardrobe ahead of the holiday season. Alongside the clip of Spears strutting her stuff to another Bieber song "Under the Mistletoe," she wrote: "Sorry, it’s my favorite Christmas song ... I did it last year. There are some songs you can’t let go !!!!"

BRITNEY SPEARS RANDOMLY RECOUNTS SEEING KATE HUDSON FOR THE FIRST TIME IN CONFUSING RANT

Aside from taking to Instagram to model the clothing she likely hasn't been able to wear out of the house in the 13 years she was under the conservatorship, the mother-of-two — who shares teenage boys with her estranged ex-husband Kevin Federline — often uses the platform to recount the abuse she endured at the hands of those taking care of her during those tumultuous years, including dad Jamie Spears.