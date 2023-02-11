Britney Spears Promises To Find Her Own 'Way To Brighten Things' Following Intervention Rumors
Britney Spears has high hopes for her future despite rumors swirling that her health is in jeopardy.
Determined to ignore the haters and disregard the news headlines, the "Baby, One More Time" singer was all smiles in her latest upbeat dance video set to "Your Love" by The Outfield.
"If the world says bad things about me … you can guarantee I will find my way to brighten things ☀️ !!!" Spears captioned the Friday, February 10, Instagram clip. "I always have … it’s in my destiny !!! I’ve lost some weight … but it feels kinda nice 👍🏼 !!!"
The Princess of Pop rocked a pink patterned crop top, a white mini skirt and matching knee-high boots as she grinned and shook her hips for the camera while posing with a fluffy fur scarf.
This social media update comes soon after OK! reported that Spears' close friends had allegedly planned an intervention for the Grammy Award winner because she had reportedly been struggling with her mental health and abusing prescription drugs.
However, both Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, have denied the claims.
"An intervention did not occur. My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances," he told a reporter at the premiere for Star Trek: Picard on Thursday, February 9. "Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately."
The "Lucky" singer followed up his comments in a video shared on Friday, February 10, assuring her fans that she is "very much alive and well." Admitting she takes Prozac for depression "and that's about it," she joked that she is an "extremely boring person" and she is "frustrated" by the gossip surrounding her wellbeing.
"It’s worse than a cruel joke because people actually believe this stuff and all of my efforts in getting better with my little routine of prayer and therapy seems to not count for anything when people can say things that are incredibly wrong !!!" she continued. "Anyways change of the subject … enough drama … I’m into diamond gowns and funky fashion at the moment 👗 !!"
