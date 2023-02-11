Britney Spears Promises To Find Her Own 'Way To Brighten Things' Following Intervention Rumors

The "Lucky" singer followed up his comments in a video shared on Friday, February 10, assuring her fans that she is "very much alive and well." Admitting she takes Prozac for depression "and that's about it," she joked that she is an "extremely boring person" and she is "frustrated" by the gossip surrounding her wellbeing.

"It’s worse than a cruel joke because people actually believe this stuff and all of my efforts in getting better with my little routine of prayer and therapy seems to not count for anything when people can say things that are incredibly wrong !!!" she continued. "Anyways change of the subject … enough drama … I’m into diamond gowns and funky fashion at the moment 👗 !!"