The Wildest Fan Theories About Britney Spears' Bizarre Behavior

Britney Spears was freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021. Ever since, the Princess of Pop has embraced her newfound freedom and ability to express herself via social media.

From nearly-nude snapshots to bizarre dance videos and emoji-filled rants slamming her family for their role in her controversial legal binding, Spears has always pushed the envelope on Instagram.

However, her odd antics have caused many fans to worry for her health and safety, with some going so far as to suggest she isn't even in control of her own online accounts.