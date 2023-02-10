Britney Spears Posts Video To Deny She 'Almost Died,' Declares 'I'm Very Much Alive, Happy & Well'
Britney Spears posted a new Instagram video and insisted she's just fine after it was reported she refused to sit down for an intervention over her declining mental health.
In the Friday, February 10, upload, the singer declared, "I didn't die people! I'm here. I'm alive. I'm very much alive and well."
"I'm here. I'm happy and I'm well," she continued, before noting she was "feeling herself" in her outfit. "That's it." She ended her message by oddly quipping, "liberty skip skip skip."
In the post's caption, the mom-of-two, 41, also denied rumors she's abusing prescription drugs.
"This week in the news it said that I almost died and that I have a manager and 'doctors' !!! I don’t have a management team nor will I ever again in my life !!! I don’t have 'medical doctors' !!!" she exclaimed. "I take Prozac for depression and that’s about it 🤷🏼♀️ !!!"
"I’m an extremely boring person !!! It frustrates me to know that any news outlet would say any of this !!! It’s worse than a cruel joke because people actually believe this stuff and all of my efforts in getting better with my little routine of prayer and therapy seems to not count for anything when people can say things that are incredibly wrong !!!" Spears wrote. "Anyways change of the subject … enough drama … I’m into diamond gowns and funky fashion at the moment 👗 !!! Good Morning ☀️ !!!!!"
The superstar's detailed post comes as insiders claimed earlier this week that she wouldn't sit down with her team for an "intervention," though she did allegedly meet with doctors.
"This is 2008 all over again. There is serious fear she is either going to die or kill someone. She is abusing caffeine, Adderall and anything she can get her hands on," an insider told a news outlet. "She is not taking her medication, which is essential to stabilize her mood and is unknowingly trying to self-medicate with other substances, which is exacerbating her mental illness.
Added a second source, "She has unbelievable untreated trauma that with the help of therapists and specialists could put her in a much better place. An intervention is essential to make that happen."