Britney Spears Posts Video To Deny She 'Almost Died,' Declares 'I'm Very Much Alive, Happy & Well'

Britney Spears posted a new Instagram video and insisted she's just fine after it was reported she refused to sit down for an intervention over her declining mental health.

In the Friday, February 10, upload, the singer declared, "I didn't die people! I'm here. I'm alive. I'm very much alive and well."

"I'm here. I'm happy and I'm well," she continued, before noting she was "feeling herself" in her outfit. "That's it." She ended her message by oddly quipping, "liberty skip skip skip."