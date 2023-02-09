OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Planned Intervention As They're 'Afraid She's Going To Die' & Alarmed By Erratic Behavior

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 9 2023, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Britney Spears' inner circle is trying to intervene, especially after the pop star, 41, made headlines as of late for her erratic behavior.

According to TMZ, the singer has been struggling with her mental health and substance abuse, which has alarmed her brood. "I'm afraid she's going to die," one source told the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

One insider said Spears has made people nervous with her volatile rants and remarks, and she's taking medications that "hype her up."

The source noted she's been "flying off the handle" and is not taking the medication, which would ultimately help her.

mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

The outlet reported that Spears' manager rented a house in L.A. for several months, and he was going to take her there where her husband, Sam Asghari, and an interventionist and doctors would be present to try and get her the help she needs.

Britney's father, Jamie Spears, and her two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are not involved.

The plan — which involved Britney living in the house for 2 months where she would receive medical treatment and counseling — was supposed to happen this past week on Tuesday, February 7, but then the "Toxic" songstress became "somewhat aware" of what was happening behind the scenes.

However, Britney decided she she'd meet with a doctor on Wednesday, February 8, and it "went well," the source noted.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Article continues below advertisement
mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

As OK! previously reported, authorities were sent to Britney's house after fans were concerned about her well-being.

"Since everyone thinks they know my story. THINK AGAIN !!! A mere side of any given SUNDAY doesn’t show worship placing someones story out there … it’s a day of WELCOMING … not a righteous reply !!! It is what it is … nope I’m not having a breakdown … I am who I am and moving forward in my life. I have never felt better !!! Nope, I’m not this girl or that girl … I am River Red … and being able to volumize my voice in a world where I lost my rights … for 15 years … gives me an opportunity to succeed !!!" she declared.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.