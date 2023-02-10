Britney Spears 'Is Very Much A DANGER To Herself' As Popstar Is 'Abusing Caffeine & Adderall': Sources

Britney Spears' recently cancelled intervention has sounded the alarm, as friends and family of the popstar are seriously concerned for her life.

"This is 2008 all over again. There is serious fear she is either going to die or kill someone. She is abusing caffeine, Adderall and anything she can get her hands on," a member of the 42-year-old's inner circle revealed on Friday, February 10, just one day after Spears' loved ones attempted to end the madness and try to save the "Toxic" singer's life.