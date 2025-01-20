Britney Spears Provocatively Twirls Around in Bra and Thong While Holding a Cigarette and Lighter: Watch
Britney Spears put her figure on display in her latest Instagram video, which showed the star moving around provocatively in a black sheer bra, matching thong underwear and black knee-high boots.
"🌹🗡️🌹No edit just play 😒😒😒😈," she captioned the Sunday, January 19, clip.
The star, 43, walked around the room to show off different angles of her body, all while she held a cigarette in one hand and a purple lighter in the other.
After putting them down on a table, she occasionally put her hands on both sides of her underwear and pulled them down slightly, nearly exposing her private parts.
She also placed her hands on her chest to emphasize her cleavage.
The "Toxic" crooner, who also wore a stack of red bracelets and a black choker necklace, often played with her blonde locks, which were styled in waves.
It's unclear where she recorded the clip, as last week, Spears evacuated her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., due to the Los Angeles wildfires.
"I hope you are all doing OK !!! I had to evacuate my home and I’m driving 4 hours to a hotel !!!" she told fans, noting she lost power for two days.
Despite the tragic wildfires, a source said the pop star has been in a great mood lately thanks to her reunion with formerly estranged son Jayden James Federline, 18.
“Britney would have loved to have had Sean join them too, but they did at least video-call with him and he’s promised to visit soon," the source told a news outlet of the singer's older son, Sean Preston Federline, 19, not joining them.
"This is the happiest anyone has seen Britney in years," the insider revealed. "Her heart is full. She got her Christmas wish — and then some."
The mom-of-two posted photos from her Christmas celebration with Jayden, writing on social media, "Mine forever !!! It’s weird we’re like twins but he’s a boy and I’m a girl !!! He’s mine I hadn’t seen him in 2 and half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!!"
"He came back and he feels older and smarter than me !!!" Britney confessed. "He’s a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!! When he plays the whole earth shakes !!!"
As OK! reported, an insider claimed the Woman in Me author is "serious about getting her life together" after years of ups and downs.
"She’s really showing great signs of being on track and committed to staying healthy. But that doesn’t mean it’s not a 24-hour battle to keep her away from her demons," the insider shared.
"The fact is, she can’t afford to have even a single bad influence in her life without the risk of her getting dragged back into her old habits," the source continued. "That’s why her whole staff is getting a reboot top to bottom and only people that can prove they’re on the straight and narrow are being employed."