Britney Spears Evacuates Her Home After Losing Power for 2 Days as Catastrophic L.A. Wildfires Rage On

The mom-of-two fled to a hotel four hours away.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears is staying in a hotel amid the Los Angeles wildfires.

By:

Jan. 10 2025, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

Britney Spears is safe and sound amid the horrific wildfires spreading across Los Angeles.

On the night of Thursday, January 9, the star took to Instagram to reveal she left her beloved Thousand Oaks, Calif., home — where she often posts her Instagram videos from — due to the dangerous conditions.

britney spears evacuates home amid la wildfires
Source: mega

Britney Spears evacuated her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

"I hope you are all doing OK !!! I had to evacuate my home and I’m driving 4 hours to a hotel !!!" the singer, 43, shared.

The pop star's upload included a video of a doll wearing bedazzled pink heels, which she said she posted "to lift people’s spirits !!!"

"Most people may not even be on their phones !!! I wasn’t the past two days because I had no electricity to charge and I just got my phone back !!!" the "Womanizer" crooner explained.

britney spears evacuates home amid la wildfires
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

The singer said she posted this video of a doll's shoes to 'lift people's spirits.'

"I pray you’re all doing well and I send my love 🌹 !!!" Spears added.

It's unclear if the mom-of-two's home is still standing.

The Woman in Me author is one of dozens celebrities who were forced to leave their properties, while several stars, such as Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and husband Adam Brody, and Spencer Pratt and wife Heidi Montag had their houses burn to the ground.

britney spears
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

On Thursday, January 9, Hilton, 43, shared a video of piles of ash and debris sitting on the area that used to be her mansion.

"I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.💔🥺 When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock — I couldn’t process it," the socialite admitted. "But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces.😢💔."

britney spears evacuates home amid la wildfires
Source: mega

Paris Hilton, Adam Brody and more Hollywood stars have lost their homes in the tragedy.

"This house wasn’t just a place to live — it was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family. It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner," the heiress, 43, shared of her and husband Carter Reum's son. "To see it reduced to ashes… it’s devastating beyond words."

"What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn’t just my story. So many people have lost everything. It’s not just walls and roofs — it’s the memories that made those houses homes," the reality star continued. "It’s the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives.😭And yet, in this pain, I know I’m incredibly lucky."

Hilton and countless other famous faces shared their determination to come together and rebuild while offering resources for those who are in need of help.

