Britney Spears Evacuates Her Home After Losing Power for 2 Days as Catastrophic L.A. Wildfires Rage On

On the night of Thursday, January 9, the star took to Instagram to reveal she left her beloved Thousand Oaks, Calif., home — where she often posts her Instagram videos from — due to the dangerous conditions.

Britney Spears is safe and sound amid the horrific wildfires spreading across Los Angeles.

Britney Spears evacuated her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

"I hope you are all doing OK !!! I had to evacuate my home and I’m driving 4 hours to a hotel !!!" the singer, 43, shared.

The pop star's upload included a video of a doll wearing bedazzled pink heels, which she said she posted "to lift people’s spirits !!!"

"Most people may not even be on their phones !!! I wasn’t the past two days because I had no electricity to charge and I just got my phone back !!!" the "Womanizer" crooner explained.