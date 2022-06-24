Be Strong!Britney Spears Strikes A Fierce Pose Alongside Hunky Hubby Sam Asghari
Strike a pose! Britney Spears took to Instagram alongside her hunky hubby, Sam Asghari, to remind her followers to keep their heads up and not to be afraid to take chances.
"Hey y’all … remember me 🖕🏻🖕🏻💄💄 ???" she captioned a video on Instagram. "GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!! BE STRONG AND LET YOUR HEART TAKE FLIGHT 🎀🎀🤧💋💋 … psss another excursion !!!"
The clip opened up with the words, "Heaven won't take me and Hell's afraid I'll take over," before switching to video of the "Baby, One More Time" singer in front of a mirror.
Spears rocked a figure-hugging, short, black dress, a sun hat and matching black heels. A few seconds later, Asghari joined her in front of the mirror looking dapper in a light blue button-down shirt, skinny jeans and a pair of white sneakers.
This comes only one day after the Princess of Pop made her grand return to Instagram following a short break from the social media platform. Spears popped back online to provide an update to friends and followers on her life two weeks after saying "I do."
"Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do …," she captioned a since-deleted Instagram post. "… oh well it’s coming together. it’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock !!!"
As OK! previously reported, the lovebirds are the proud, new owners of a gorgeous $11.8 million home in Calabasas. Not only is the house a massive 11,650 sq. feet — plenty of room for kids and pets — but it isn't far from Spears' ex Kevin Federline and their sons Sean Preston and Jayden James' Southern California home.
"Kevin was surprised that of all the neighborhoods she can afford to move to she chose his," an insider spilled at the time. "As long as his peace and tranquility aren't invaded as a result, more power to her."