OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Shares Racy Lingerie Video Amid Ailing Father's Health Woes: Watch

britney spears
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 13 2023, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

All dressed up!

On Tuesday, December 12, Britney Spears shared a seductive video to Instagram while in only a bra, underwear, a black top hat and long black gloves.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

“Put the hat 🎩 and gloves 🧤on and immediately turned into character 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️!!! Sandra Cummings possibly 🤔🤷🏼‍♀️ ???” the pop star penned alongside the clip of herself dancing in the reflection of a mirror as she touched her body.

The blonde beauty was all smiles in the steamy footage despite news of her father’s recent health woes.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, although Spears has been trying to mend her relationships with her mother, Lynne Spears, and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, a source spilled there was no way she and father Jamie Spears would make amends despite his recent leg amputation.

"There is no chance, ever, that Britney will reconcile with her dad," the insider revealed of the 71-year-old, who previously controlled the 42-year-old’s abusive 13-year conservatorship.

brit hat
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split in August.

Article continues below advertisement

"He hurt her in ways not imaginable. and regardless of what happens to his health, she will never forgive the man, dead or alive," they added.

The source also referenced a photo the mother-of-two recently posted of the patriarch and her two sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The sentimental image led fans to speculate Britney may have wanted to reconcile with Jamie, however, the insider debunked this theory.

brit hat
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears' dad, Jamie Spears, recently had his leg amputated.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Article continues below advertisement

"The only reason that Britney included this photo is that she loved the picture with her son. It had nothing to do with her dad or his health issues," they explained.

On Tuesday, December 12, the father-of-three was spotted near a warehouse getting accustomed to his new lifestyle after losing his leg.

brit hat
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears' dad controlled her 13-year conservatorship.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie was seen Kentwood, LA, as he was assisted into a wheelchair from the car. The infamous businessman attempted to shield his face from the cameras as he kept it casual in sweatpants and a black puffer jacket.

It's unclear where the photo was taken, as an insider recently revealed: "He’s still living in an RV next to Britney’s storage warehouse with all her stuff in it."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Jamie’s doctors had to make the unfortunate decision to amputate his appendage after "he had a knee replacement and got a terrible infection from it," a source shared, adding it was "a last resort" after multiple procedures were not effective.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.