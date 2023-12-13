Britney Spears Shares Racy Lingerie Video Amid Ailing Father's Health Woes: Watch
All dressed up!
On Tuesday, December 12, Britney Spears shared a seductive video to Instagram while in only a bra, underwear, a black top hat and long black gloves.
“Put the hat 🎩 and gloves 🧤on and immediately turned into character 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️!!! Sandra Cummings possibly 🤔🤷🏼♀️ ???” the pop star penned alongside the clip of herself dancing in the reflection of a mirror as she touched her body.
The blonde beauty was all smiles in the steamy footage despite news of her father’s recent health woes.
As OK! previously reported, although Spears has been trying to mend her relationships with her mother, Lynne Spears, and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, a source spilled there was no way she and father Jamie Spears would make amends despite his recent leg amputation.
"There is no chance, ever, that Britney will reconcile with her dad," the insider revealed of the 71-year-old, who previously controlled the 42-year-old’s abusive 13-year conservatorship.
"He hurt her in ways not imaginable. and regardless of what happens to his health, she will never forgive the man, dead or alive," they added.
The source also referenced a photo the mother-of-two recently posted of the patriarch and her two sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The sentimental image led fans to speculate Britney may have wanted to reconcile with Jamie, however, the insider debunked this theory.
"The only reason that Britney included this photo is that she loved the picture with her son. It had nothing to do with her dad or his health issues," they explained.
On Tuesday, December 12, the father-of-three was spotted near a warehouse getting accustomed to his new lifestyle after losing his leg.
Jamie was seen Kentwood, LA, as he was assisted into a wheelchair from the car. The infamous businessman attempted to shield his face from the cameras as he kept it casual in sweatpants and a black puffer jacket.
It's unclear where the photo was taken, as an insider recently revealed: "He’s still living in an RV next to Britney’s storage warehouse with all her stuff in it."
Jamie’s doctors had to make the unfortunate decision to amputate his appendage after "he had a knee replacement and got a terrible infection from it," a source shared, adding it was "a last resort" after multiple procedures were not effective.