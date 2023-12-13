Jamie Spears Hobbles Into Wheelchair in First Sighting Since Leg Amputation as Daughter Britney Moves Forward With Lawsuit
Jamie Spears is getting accustomed to a new way of life after a series of health woes left him with the loss of a limb.
The estranged father of pop icon Britney Spears was spotted for the first time since having his leg amputated four inches above the knee last month.
On Tuesday, December 12, Jamie could be seen using a car door for support as he hobbled into a wheelchair from the passenger seat of the vehicle while someone held it steady for him outside of a warehouse in Kentwood, La., photos obtained by a news publication showed.
The dad-of-three hung his head low, shielding his face from the camera with a Monster Energy cap and stayed warm in a black puffer jacket layered over an olive green shirt.
Jamie kept comfy in black sweatpants — which were tied up on the right side and secured around the stump of the residual limb. He wore one black slide and a gray sock on his left foot.
The snap was possibly taken outside of his current residence, as an insider spilled to the news outlet earlier this month: "He’s still living in an RV next to Britney’s storage warehouse with all her stuff in it."
As OK! previously reported, the unfortunate decision to amputate Jamie's leg was a "last resort" after the 71-year-old suffered a "terrible infection" due to complications from a knee replacement surgery he had done in the mid-2000s.
Doctors tried to perform several unsuccessful surgeries to avoid having to cut off the bottom half of his leg, however, they were eventually left with no other option.
Despite rumors Britney was considering mending fences with her ailing father before it was too late, a recent report insisted the "Toxic" singer has no interest in fixing their severely broken relationship considering the 42-year-old's dad is to blame for placing her under an abusive conservatorship for 13 years of her adult life.
"There is no chance, ever, that Britney will reconcile with her dad," a separate source previously revealed, noting the award-winning artist will be moving forward with her lawsuit against Jamie.
"He hurt her in ways not imaginable. and regardless of what happens to his health, she will never forgive the man, dead or alive," the confidante continued. "The only reason that Britney included this photo is that she loved the picture with her son. It had nothing to do with her dad or his health issues."
The photo in question was a picture the pop star posted to Instagram of Jamie, Britney and her two sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Page Six obtained photos of Jamie and spoke to an insider earlier this month.