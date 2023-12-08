'She Will Never Forgive Him': Britney Spears Moving Ahead With Lawsuit Against Dad Jamie Despite His Recent Leg Amputation
Britney Spears' soured relationship with her dad became too toxic for the star to ever forgive him.
Earlier this month, fans thought the singer was hinting at a reconciliation when she posted photos of Jamie Spears and her two sons shortly after it was reported that a severe infection led to the patriarch having a leg amputated.
However, an insider clarified "there is no chance, ever, that Britney will reconcile with her dad."
"He hurt her in ways not imaginable. and regardless of what happens to his health, she will never forgive the man, dead or alive," the source spilled to a news outlet. "The only reason that Britney included this photo is that she loved the picture with her son. It had nothing to do with her dad or his health issues."
As OK! reported, the mother-of-two, 42, was under her father's strict conservatorship from 2008 to 2021. Once Britney was freed from his hold, she stated she plans to take him to a court, with the insider noting that despite his serious medical woes, "the legal case against Jamie is forging ahead as planned."
The superstar insisted Jamie, 71, pocketed money that belonged to her in addition to setting shocking rules, such as not allowing her to remove her IUD.
In Britney's memoir, The Woman in Me, she alleged her dad criticized her weight, controlled her diet and "even knew when I would go to the bathroom."
The pop music icon also said Jamie sent her to rehab after she started using energy supplements, something she took to try and keep up with the demanding performance schedule her dad laid out for her.
"When I got out, I started doing shows again in Vegas like nothing had happened," she wrote. "Part of that was because my father told me I had to get back out there, and part of it was because I was still so nice, so eager to please, so desperate to do the right thing and be a good girl."
The blonde beauty also claimed Jamie "shook" one of her sons when he was 13, which is what prompted ex-husband Kevin Federline to file a restraining order against him.
Though Britney also had an estranged relationship with her mother, Lynne Spears, 68, she reunited with the matriarch earlier this month to celebrate the star's 42nd birthday.
An insider said of the time they spent together, “They were two peas in a pod."
Britney's hairstylist even uploaded a photo of the women cuddling up on the couch together alongside the caption, "Happy Birthday to you @britneyspears I am so happy you and your Momma are together at last. Here’s to healing and a life of happiness, freedom and bonds that will never be broken!"
Daily Mail reported on Britney's refusal to mend ties with her father.