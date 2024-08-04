OK Magazine
Britney Spears' Teenage Sons Planning to Visit Grandfather Jamie Despite His Ongoing Feud With the Pop Star: Source

Britney Spears' sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, are apparently planning a trip to see their grandfather.

Aug. 4 2024, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

Would mom approve?

According to an insider, Britney Spears’ sons — Sean Preston Federline, 18 and Jayden Federline, 17 — are planning a trip to see their grandfather Jamie Spears in Louisiana despite the pop star’s estrangement from her father.

Britney Spears' sons, who live in Hawaii with dad Kevin Federline, apparently have calls with Jamie Spears about every two weeks.

While the “Toxic” singer, 42, may not be interested in reuniting with the patriarch, Britney and Kevin Federline’s offspring frequently talk with their grandpa. The source revealed the trio chat on the phone at least once every two weeks, however, they have not seen Jamie in years.

The boys are not only interested in seeing the 72-year-old, as they also hope to see their other relatives down in Louisiana. While the discussion of a trip has been circulating, the family has not locked down any specific dates.

Jamie Spears was in control of Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship.

The boys seemed to have made amends with their grandfather, as in 2019, Kevin, Sean Preston and Jayden were not on the best terms with Jamie after an incident involving him and Sean Preston lead to a restraining order.

Evidence of their reconnection first came in 2023, when Kevin and the youngsters showed love for Jamie when he started experience severe medical issues.

Britney Spears shares her two boys with Kevin Federline, whom she married from 2004-2006.

While the boys may have a good relationship with Jamie, Britney has been very vocal about her hatred for her father in the past. It is unclear if Britney is aware of her sons’ plans to see Jamie.

Issues between Jamie and Britney came to a point when he began controlling her 13-year conservatorship in 2008. The conservatorship ended in 2021 after a messy court battle, where Britney claimed Jamie mistreated and abused her.

Britney Spears does not 'trust' her father after the 13-year conservatorship she was under.

As OK! previously reported, in June, a source spilled as to why Britney is afraid to reconcile with her family after the conservatorship.

"She may have seemed receptive to meeting with Lynne and Jamie Lynn at first. Then she changed her mind and got paranoid they were trying to trick her," the insider said amid reports she was possibly moving back to Louisiana.

"She was kept a 'prisoner' for 13 years, the way she tells it," the source added. "She’s afraid if she gives them an inch, they’ll take a mile. She misses her mom and sister, but she doesn’t trust anyone in her family."

While Britney is on bad terms with her parents and sister, she is on good terms with her older brother, Bryan, who supposedly recently moved in with the pop star after her break up with ex Paul Soliz.

