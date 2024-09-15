Britney Spears Admits She 'Split' From Certain People Over 'Mind Games' After Sam Asghari Divorce: 'I Like for Things to Make Sense'
Britney Spears continues to be on a healing journey.
The pop star, 42, took to Instagram on Saturday, September 4, to reflect on the people who are no longer in her life following her 2023 split from her former husband Sam Asghari.
"Reposting pics, but they look identical to the last video posted!!! Images of me last year that make sense and look similar to this year!!!" she began while sharing a nearly naked photograph of herself.
"I think it’s good for self-identity, self awareness and self esteem. I can’t tell you how many people I’ve split from this past year because of mind games… sweet naive girl like me and BOOM in two seconds… people can really damage your confidence if you were too open like me!!!" Spears continued. "So I’m coming full circle, and these three pics were the main ones that were identical in looks as my recent gold dress 👗… I like for things to make sense in this crazy world."
The update comes as her ex-spouse seems to be moving on in the romance department. As OK! previously reported, Asghari, 30, was spotted with a mystery blonde woman while at a dog park in West Hollywood, Calif. In the snaps, the model slapped the anonymous female's behind while grabbing his arms around her.
The chart-topper has gone through an interesting year after ongoing drama with her ex-boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz after she claimed he was using her for clout. “Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????” she recalled in a social media update.
“Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed,” Spears continued. “Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat?? I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!"
The two had an extremely tumultuous relationship, with the cops having to be called during a fight between the musician and Soliz at the Chateau Marmont. “[Soliz] is blabbing to everyone about his relationship with Britney, revealing all of her secrets. He’s tormenting her. No one would be surprised if he sold her story, too. Some even believe he was selling Britney out while he was still with her," an insider claimed.
“She’s already fragile,” the insider added. “This is the last thing she needs right now.”