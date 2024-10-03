or
Britney Spears Calls Herself 'a Character' as She Models a Bikini and Hat: 'I Have No F------ Clue Who I Am Here'

Britney Spears is back on Instagram after briefly deactivating her account.

Oct. 3 2024, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

Britney Spears is showing some skin.

In a Wednesday, October 2, Instagram video, the singer flaunted her fit frame by working the camera in a green bikini, which she oddly accessorized with a black hat, sunglasses and black knee-high boots.

"Have no f------ clue who I am here … definitely a character !!!" she wrote in the caption. "So funny 😂😂😂."

The mom-of-two moved around in the clip to show off different angles of her look while one of her tiny pups occasionally made an appearance in the background.

The upload comes just a few days after Spears, 42, revealed via another Instagram video that she had a fire at her home the other day.

"I was in my room and I turned the fire on and, all of a sudden, it blew up in my face," she claimed. "The times it’s done it before, I quit, so I always get my security to come in and light it for me because I was scared it was going to blow up."

"This time, I just threw the whole thing in there and it blew into my face and took all my eyelashes off and my eyebrows," the "Toxic" vocalist shockingly revealed. "And see this baby hair? These baby bangs? This is from six months ago. It fizzled all my hair."

"The person I was with would not wake up, and I thought I’d have to go to the emergency room because my face was on fire," she recalled.

The pop star was in pain for around "six or seven hours" until she decided to take "three Tylenol," which she said "is like a really, really big deal for me."

"It's like a f------ Vicodin or something. But I took three and finally I went to sleep," she added. "It was really bad, but all is good now. It happens."

Spears spoke in a British accent in the video, claiming she was doing so because she was "bored."

While some fans have been concerned by The Woman in Me author's online behavior, she'll soon be back to work, as it's been revealed she'll be a part of the biopic they're making based on her bestselling memoir.

"Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥," she wrote on social media before the film was officially announced.

