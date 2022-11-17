Britney Spears Randomly Recounts Seeing Kate Hudson For The First Time In Confusing Rant
Britney Spears spent her Wednesday night gushing over Kate Hudson.
Per usual, Spears took to Instagram to go on a rant, this time opting to talk about her love for Goldie Hawn and her famous offspring.
"What a BABE !!! She’s f**king God to me … she looks identical to Kate !!!" the princess of pop praised of Hudson's mom via the caption of her Wednesday, November 16, Instagram post. "My first time meeting Kate was in Amsterdam ... I didn’t meet her, I just saw her …. It was halloween and I was a stupid angel !!!"
Remembering how she made her "halo out of a f**king hanger with aluminum foil," Spears recalled her makeup artist being the devil, seemingly referring to her costume for the evening. "We left and the whole crew ended up at a bar … and guess who walked out as I was walking in … Kate !!!"
"She was wearing the coolest jacket I’ve ever seen !!! Shocked as hell the devil and I at the exact same time were like HOLY S**T !!!" the "Gimme More" musician concluded alongside the throwback black-and-white photo of Hawn.
Though Spears' somewhat random posts are nothing new following the end of her near-14-year-long conservatorship in November 2021, her fans are still as puzzled as ever.
"Just wtf is going on," one social media user wrote.
While many appeared confused by her "cryptic" caption, one fan put Spears' story in different words, comically explaining, "Brittany was dressed up as an angel her makeup artist was dressed up as the devil. They both saw Kate at the same time. She thinks Goldie is beautiful and Kate looks just like her. It's not that deep, strange or cryptic it's just improperly punctuated people."
Others pointed out that Spears had already shared this story before, nevertheless, Hudson herself offered her appreciation for the post, commenting three red heart emojis.
Spears left her fans equally as puzzled mere days ago when she claimed to be a vampire. Alongside two throwback videos of her strutting her stuff, which her fans have already seen posted to her Instagram page countless of times, the blonde babe noted of her latest upload at the time, "The silence is kinda weird but not as weird as my face looking like a vampire 🧛🏻♀️ !!!"
"I didn’t dress up this year," she penned, "and I don’t have to cause I’M A REAL VAMPIRE TILL ETERNITY ... I hear they never die 😳😳😳😂😂😂🎀🎀🎀🤔🤔🤔 !!!"
When Spears isn't baffling her fans on the social media platform, she is taking clear aim at her estranged family — and there is zero confusion when it comes to how she feels about them.
From accusing her dad, Jamie Spears, of trying to kill her to telling her mom, Lynne Spears, to go "f**k yourself," she has been very vocal about the resentment she feels following their roles in her conservatorship.