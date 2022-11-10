Britney Spears' Fans Offer Wild Theories About Her Whereabouts After Re-Posting Old Video
To no one's surprise, Britney Spears has her fans confused once again.
After reposting an apparent old video of her bike riding in what appears to be a park in California with a mask on alongside a troubling caption about manifesting a reality to escape to, her social media followers expressed their puzzled reactions.
"I do this every morning !!! Some say reality is to escape ... I think fantasy is to find a reason to be here !!! Manifest your own world to your liking," the princess of pop's Instagram caption read. "It's a beautiful gift to have that ability !!!"
'GO F**K YOURSELF': BRITNEY SPEARS SLAMS MOM LYNNE'S APOLOGY, TELLS HER DOCTORS TO 'BURN IN HELL'
Addressing a person seen sitting on a bench in the video, Spears continued, "The man on the right sitting on the bench is there every day in the same spot eating a sandwich !!! I swear !!! I finally said hi !!!"
Taking to the comments section, one online user questioned, "This is an old video. What’s going on?" while another doubled down, writing, "I remember this video when it was first posted, maybe 2 years ago or so? Has the sandwich man been there every day for 2 years?"
Many even suggested that it is not Spears behind her account, but rather the team that kept her in her near-14-year-long conservatorship, as one wrote, "She is probably in a mental hospital somewhere, and they just post the random old videos of her, to hide it."
"Lol they love posting that old content 🤣. Notice the mask," wrote another, as someone else chimed in, "Y’all need to stop with this mess & give our girl her account back. I can’t with whoever has control of it right now. An entire MESS!!!!! WHERE IS SHE?!"
'THIS IS MADNESS': BRITNEY SPEARS' FANS EXPRESS CONCERNS AFTER SHE MIMICS CHOKING HERSELF IN DANCING VIDEO
Spears, 40 — who often posts throwback photos and videos — has been very active on Instagram ever since she was freed from her conservatorship in November 2021. Aside from confusing her fans to no end with her perplexing social media posts, the "Toxic" songstress frequently uses the platform to bash her estranged family, namely her dad, Jamie Spears, and mom Lynne Spears.
Not long after telling her mom to "go f**k" herself following her public attempt at reconciliation, she took aim at the former conservator of her estate — who was suspended from the role in September 2021 — claiming her dad treated her "like a dog" and was trying to kill her.