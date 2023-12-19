OK Magazine
Britney Spears Shares Photos From When She 'Burnt Her Gym Down in 2020': See the Shocking Damage

By:

Dec. 19 2023, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

Britney Spears may have started a fire — but don't hold it against her!

During the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, December 19, the Princess of Pop took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from the time she accidentally set her home gym ablaze more than three years ago.

britney spears burnt gym down photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears accidentally started a fire in her gym more than three years ago.

"Reflecting back remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020 😉🤔 !!!" the "Toxic" singer captioned a picture of a charred, damaged room.

In the snap, a layer of smoke could be seen covering weights, a balance ball, what appeared to be an electronic treadmill, bicycle machines and other equipment spread across the workout area.

britney spears burnt gym down photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

She wasn't able to use her fitness room for months due to the damage.

While the photo was shocking to see, this wasn't the first time fans were hearing about the alarming fire Spears mistakingly caused in her home.

In April 2020, the 42-year-old addressed the emergency incident in a video shared to Instagram, where she explained how the flames unfolded in the first place.

britney spears burnt gym down photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop star has always been into fitness and working out.

"Hi guys, I’m in my gym right now. I haven’t been in here for like six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately," she revealed, though this timeline would have meant the fire occurred toward the end of 2019, not 2020 as she stated in her recent Instagram post.

"I had two candles, and yeah, one thing led to another, and I burned it down," Spears confessed in the post's caption at the time. "I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt."

britney spears burnt gym down photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears' estranged husband, Sam Asghari, is a fitness trainer.

Spears continued: "Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym. But it could be much worse so I’m grateful."

Fans have feared an accident like this was bound to happen, and many still worry another one could occur in the future due to worries about the award-winning artist's mental health.

Source: OK!
Back in September, several social media users expressed concerns for Spears' safety after she posted a video of herself dancing around with two large knives.

However, Spears insisted the blades were fake from a prop store and there was no need to call the police — which fans had already done, prompting a welfare check to take place at the "Gimme More" hitmaker's home.

"I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼!" she wrote in the caption of an upload, acknowledging her followers' alarmed reactions.

