Britney Spears Admits She 'Burned Down' Her Bathroom as Singer Dances Dangerously Close to Fireplace in Cheeky Bodysuit: Photos

"I dropped four sizes putting the cheetah on — Haven’t danced in a while !!!" Spears wrote in the caption of her post, which featured the 43-year-old dancing around and slapping her behind while standing dangerously close to an open flame in her fireplace.

The "Toxic" singer admitted: "I burned my bathroom down today, ran like a maniac back to the house because there was a pie in the oven and I’m honestly tired of making sense of things these days !!!"