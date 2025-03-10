Britney Spears Admits She 'Burned Down' Her Bathroom as Singer Dances Dangerously Close to Fireplace in Cheeky Bodysuit: Photos
Oops!... Britney Spears started a fire again.
On Monday March 10, the Princess of Pop claimed via Instagram that she allegedly set her bathroom ablaze — almost five years after flames erupted in her home gym in 2020 due to two lit candles.
"I dropped four sizes putting the cheetah on — Haven’t danced in a while !!!" Spears wrote in the caption of her post, which featured the 43-year-old dancing around and slapping her behind while standing dangerously close to an open flame in her fireplace.
The "Toxic" singer admitted: "I burned my bathroom down today, ran like a maniac back to the house because there was a pie in the oven and I’m honestly tired of making sense of things these days !!!"
In the video, Spears seductively moved her body to the beat of Janet Jackson's 2004 hit "All Nite (Don't Stop)."
One day prior, the "Circus" hitmaker danced in front of the same fireplace — this time wearing a different bodysuit, again with no pants on, as her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's 2003 song "Señorita" played in the background.
When it comes to playing with fire, Spears doesn't have the best history.
After starting one in her gym by "accident" in April 2020, the Crossroads actress didn't have access to her home fitness center for six months.
"I walked past the door to the gym and flames... BOOM!!!!" she recalled in a social media upload at the time.
"By the Grace of God the alarm went off" and no one was injured," Spears noted.
As for what caused the flames, she explained: "I had two candles, and, yeah, one thing led to another, and I burnt it down. So, I'm in here and we only have two pieces of equipment left, and I'm going to show you what I do during this time."
Last year, Spears had a mishap that led to her eyebrows and eyelashes being torched while attempting to turn on the fireplace in her bedroom.
"Six months ago something happened that was really, really dangerous. I was in my room and I turned the fire on and all of a sudden it blew up in my face," she revealed in September 2024.
While she usually has her security light her fireplaces, Spears admitted "this time" she "just threw the whole thing in there and it literally blew into my face and it took all my eyelashes off, my eyebrows. And see this baby hair? These baby bangs? This is from basically six months ago."
"It's all my hair. And the person I was with would just not wake up and I thought I was going to have to go to the emergency room and all that 'cause my face was like on fire! I was like wait — third degree, second degree burns, like what can happen? Cause my whole face went in," the "Gimme More" singer concerningly confessed.