Do Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Have A Prenup? Get Details On The Couple's Finances

Though news of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's June 9 nuptials were revealed just 24 hours before they walked down the aisle, insiders claimed her legal team had been working for weeks to secure a tight prenup before they exchanged vows.

According to TMZ, if they ever split, her new hubby, 28, won't receive a single cent from the fortune the 40-year-old singer amassed prior to their wedding. The outlet reported that Spears' team began drafting the paperwork as soon as the two became engaged in September 2021.